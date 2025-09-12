Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery bid would combine big content houses

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 21:13
CreatorBid
BID$0,10021-%7,56
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,014829+%2,57
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0,21929+%1,58
Moonveil
MORE$0,09594-%3,79
SQUID MEME
GAME$28,1-%4,72

Paramount+ signage in the Times Square neighborhood of New York, US, on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

David Ellison looks to be buying up a media empire.

The CEO and chairman of the newly minted Paramount Skydance has tapped an investment bank to help prepare a takeout offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic dealings.

Warner Bros. Discovery had yet to receive an offer as of Thursday, according to people familiar. However, shares of the company soared almost 30% Thursday afternoon, notching the stock’s best day of trading on record.

Representatives for Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery declined to comment.

Bringing Warner Bros. Discovery into the fold would add to Ellison’s growing list of franchise acquisitions and sports media rights. WBD, which announced in June it plans to separate into two entities, has a suite of desirable assets. Add those to Paramount’s collection of intellectual properties and Ellison could have a content behemoth on his hands.

“A bid for WBD would solidify the overlooked value of its portfolio of assets that was weighed down by its balance sheet,” Robert Fishman, analyst at MoffettNathanson, told CNBC Thursday.

A mountain of content

Already in house, Paramount boasts movies and television shows from franchises like Star Trek, Transformers, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Paw Patrol, Scream and Mission Impossible.

More recently, it has expanded its video game-based IP beyond Sonic the Hedgehog, which is a billion-dollar franchise in its own right, to snag the rights to make a Call of Duty theatrical film and the distribution rights to Legendary’s Street Fighter adaptation.

Warner Bros. Discovery has a massive library of major franchises including DC superheroes, Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and Harry Potter. It also has legacy cartoons like Scooby-Doo, Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry. It is also the distributor of Legendary’s Dune franchise and Godzilla and King Kong films.

Last year, Warner Bros. was the second-highest grossing studio at the global box office and Paramount was the fifth-highest, according to data from Comscore.

In addition to bolstering Paramount’s theatrical slate, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service HBO Max counts more than 125 million subscribers as of the end of the second quarter. Paramount+ currently has around 77 million streaming users.

Chasing ESPN

In the wake of the Paramount-Skydance merger, Ellison also secured a $7.7 billion, seven-year deal to make Paramount the exclusive U.S. home for TKO Group’s UFC mixed martial arts organization. The agreement means UFC will stop its pay-per-view model and events will be available directly to Paramount+ subscribers and, in some cases, on CBS.

Sports rights are scarce and only become available when previous deals expire. Apple is already expected to be the home of Formula 1, and Major League Baseball is waiting until its deals expire after the 2028 season to reorganize its media packages. That means that Paramount will have few other top-shelf sports assets to bid on and acquire in the mid-term.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery has the rights to broadcast games from the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball and March Madness basketball along with the French Open and Nascar.

A potential tie-up between Paramount Skydance and WBD would exponentially expand Paramount’s library of intellectual property and an arsenal of sports content that could help it compete with Disney’s ESPN.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/11/paramount-skydance-warner-bros-discovery-bid-content.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Over 28% of Ether’s supply is now locked, signaling tightening liquidity conditions, as more Nasdaq-listed companies establish corporate crypto reserves.
Moonveil
MORE$0,09578-%3,80
Nowchain
NOW$0,00618-%2,67
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 02:02
Partager
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
XRP
XRP$3,0356+%1,22
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:08
Partager
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,09578-%3,80
DOGE
DOGE$0,27009+%8,76
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 21:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

LEASH V2 Cross-Chain Rollout Sparks SHIB Price Forecast: Could a 200% Jump Be Next?