Paris Hilton Fronts New Karl Lagerfeld Ad Campaign

Paris Hilton stars in the new Karl Lagerfeld Fall 2025 campaign. Photo by Chris Colls courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

Paris Hilton embodies her “sliving” ethos. At 44 and married to Carter Reum since 2021, with whom she shares two children under the age of 3, just 9 months apart, the original influencer is showing no signs of slowing down. In the past year, she launched a new skincare line, Parívie, continued her “I am Paris” podcast, ventured into the family hotel business, and continues to partner with brands on collaborations and media, ranging from Motorola, Frank’s Red-Hot sauce, and Ulta Beauty, with whom she launched her 30th fragrance in April. When one of the most famous Parisian designers, Karl Lagerfeld, summoned her via current brand CEO Pier Paolo Righi, Hilton signed on to star in the brand’s fall campaign. The new media effort blends the socialite-turned-influencer’s ‘one-of-a-kind charisma’ with the brand’s iconic French aesthetic.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JUNE 2: Designer Karl Lagerfeld (L) and Paris Hilton pose at the International Launch of Dom Perignon Rose Vintage 1996 Champagne by Karl Lagerfeld on June 2, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images

Drawing a parallel between how the late designer and Hilton both shaped pop culture on their own terms, the black and white images display an image that melds Hilton and the Maison in an elegant and witty visual while exploring themes of glamour, individuality, and sophistication.

Captured by fashion photographer Chris Colls, who returns for the third consecutive campaign, the imagery aims to evoke the Karl Lagerfeld house codes. In charming videos, the digital campaign will include a fresh reinterpretation of Karl Interviews Karl (the tongue-in-cheek video series where Karl Lagerfeld interviewed himself) that adds a touch of comedy and wonder that references Lagerfeld’s famous wit as well as various social media moments. The FW25 360 campaign will roll out across out-of-home, print, social, digital platforms and key pop-ups globally, accented in a late-night event starring Hilton during Paris Fashion Week on October 1st, 2025. “Paris is both a global icon and a businesswoman—someone who understands the cultural power of image and reinvention. She and Karl have each defined eras in their own distinct ways. This collaboration captures a dynamic that feels both unexpected and entirely authentic—a dialogue between enduring influence and ever-evolving relevance,” said Righi in a brand statement.

Paris Hilton wearing Fall 2025 Karl Lagerfeld styles for the brand’s latest campaign. Photo by Chris Colls courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

Spanish model and actor Jon Kortajarena in the Fall 2025 Karl Lagerfeld campaign Photo by Chris Colls courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

“Karl was a true original—bold, iconic, and always ahead of his time. I’ve always admired his rebellious spirit. To be part of Karl’s world, especially in this campaign, which celebrates individuality and playfulness, feels like such a natural fit. From Paris With Love… It’s an honor to be part of his legacy in a way that feels true to who I am,” said Hilton in a release.

The campaign combines Karl Lagerfeld’s universe to include women’s, denim, and men’s. The latter is fronted by internationally known Spanish model and actor Jon Kortajarena, who also knew the late designer. The collection will also feature a 1980s hand-drawn initial motif, the K/ Autograph, which appears as a motif throughout the collection.