PARTI, JUP headline $517 million token unlock events scheduled for the week

2025/09/22 20:37
Jupiter
TokenFi
Particle Network
Major token unlock events totaling $517 million are scheduled for this week according to Tokenomist data. Particle Network and Jupiter lead the cliff unlock category, while Solana leads linear releases.

The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across different projects.

Particle Network and Jupiter lead major cliff unlocks

Particle Network leads the cliff unlock schedule by releasing 182.78 million PARTI tokens, which are worth $30.97 million. This unlock is a huge 78.44% of the total amount of PARTI tokens that can be unlocked.

Jupiter has 53.47 million JUP tokens worth $26.83 million that are being unlocked. This release is 1.75% of the total JUP tokens available to unlock. This timing makes JUP the second-largest unlocking event for the week, with a moderate effect.

NIL is in third place with 65.12 million tokens worth $21.24 million being unlocked. This event makes up 33.37% of NIL’s total tokens available to unlock in one go.

Particle Network, Jupiter lead $517 million token unlock this week

MBG gives 15.84 million tokens worth $17.74 million, which is 13.60% of the unlocked supply. SAHARA adds 134.27 million tokens that are worth $10.86 million, making up 6.08% of its total.

VENOM, ALT, UDS, and SOON complete the major cliff unlocks with values ranging from $5.31 million to $8.52 million. ALT shows the largest token count at 240.10 million tokens despite a lower dollar value. These releases range from 2.28% to 5.67% of their respective unlock supplies.

Solana dominates linear unlock schedule

Solana dominates the linear unlock segment by having 502.93K SOL coins, equivalent to $115.87 million in weekly unlocks. The daily unlock represents a mere 0.09% of SOL’s circulation supply, having little market effect.

4.89 million valued at $40.30 million in TRUMP token come from linear releases. The unlock represents 1.52% of daily circulating supply of TRUMP. This elevated percentage results in more prominent supply pressure than SOL’s subtle impact strategy.

Worldcoin contributes 37.23 million WLD tokens valued at $53.23 million in linear unlock value. The unlock accounts for 0.97% of WLD’s circulating supply per day. Internet Protocol contributes 2.32 million IP tokens valued at $30.87 million, even though it represents just 0.73% of the circulating supply.

DOGE adds 96.54 million tokens valued at $23.54 million with just 0.06% supply impact. AVAX, ASTER, MORPHO, TIA, SUI, ETHFI, DOT, TAO, JTO, and NEAR complete the linear schedule. These tokens contribute between $7.48 million and $22.02 million each, with supply impacts ranging from 0.14% to 3.45%.

Smaller projects manage critical token unlock

According to CoinMarketCap, River could be facing a challenge with 44.86 million RIVER tokens set to unlock, valued at $84.68M. River records show a 0% unlock status with 19.6 million coins in circulation, showing early-distribution stages.

SubQuery Network has 2.9 billion SQT tokens in circulation, indicating 30.45% unlock progress. The following unlock contains 175.89 million SQT tokens representing $122,342.52 in value.

Magical Blocks possesses 115.76 million in circulation MBLK tokens with a 22.43% unlock ratio completion. The project reserves 10.19 million MBLK tokens for future unlock, representing $1,152.06.

Y8U indicates 24.55 million tokens in circulation and 41.44% unlock progress realized. The next unlock comprises 34.19 million Y8U tokens valued at $67,838.89. Digiverse has 2.49 million DIGI tokens in circulation and 76.93% unlock accomplishment realized. The subsequent unlock comprises 1.78 million DIGI tokens valued at $31,256.03.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin's next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the "zone of max delta pain", a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in.
