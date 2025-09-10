Patrick Witt is pushing the Senate crypto bill and GENIUS stablecoin law

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 03:15
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004346+1.25%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013741-3.76%

Patrick Witt, the new executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, is rushing to pass the Senate’s crypto market structure bill, put the GENIUS stablecoin law into action, and create a federal crypto reserve.

Witt said he is focused on pushing the crypto laws through Congress, helping agencies enforce new rules, and ensuring federal departments work together to make the bill successful.

Witt advances Senate crypto market bill

Patrick Witt is pushing for Congress to pass the Senate’s cryptocurrency market structure bill and is closely monitoring the entire process. He said the current draft is a big improvement from its earlier versions and has received much positive feedback from senators who have reviewed it so far.

He explained that the bill needs support from political parties and at least 60 votes in the Senate. Witt and his team want to make sure the bill can get majority votes without compromising how effective it will be at meeting the needs of both lawmakers and the cryptocurrency industry. To achieve this, they are consulting Democratic senators and changing the draft based on their concerns.

Witt’s office is also urging the Senate Banking Committee and the Senate Agriculture Committee to finalize the bill, collect feedback from committee members, and move it to the Senate floor quickly. He believes the Senate’s final draft will align more with the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act approved by the House of Representatives. 

Although the bill missed the August deadline set by President Trump, Witt said the bill addresses about 80% of the crypto market that isn’t covered by the GENIUS stablecoin law. For this reason, the White House is pushing policymakers to finish quickly, as delays will cause businesses, investors, and regulators to have doubts.

Witt implements stablecoin law and builds a federal crypto reserve

Patrick Witt also wants parliament to quickly implement the Genius Act because it holds the rules that protect consumers, support innovations, and guide businesses investing in digital currency. Witt said he has enough experience with federal agencies to know how they function and how they can work together to implement difficult laws. 

He said he will help these agencies enforce the law, identify any problems with it, and ensure the rules remain consistent in every federal government department.

Witt and the White House want to create a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve to hold government-seized BTC and possibly other types of digital currencies. He said they are in talks with Congress to develop a legal foundation because setting up such a reserve is difficult and involves many legal questions. Witt added that they are still discussing creative and legal ways to expand the research for other cryptocurrencies.

When questions about President Trump’s personal cryptocurrency holdings and possible conflicts of interest came up, he dismissed them, saying his mission is to ensure the new law benefits everyone, not just specific individuals.

Still, several key U.S. banking lobbies like the Bank Policy Institute (BPI) are pushing lawmakers to narrow the GENIUS Act to avoid letting stablecoin-issuing entities and their allies offer proxy interest or returns.

As reported by Cryptopolitan, the organisations wrote in a letter to Congress that the current provisions do not cover crypto exchanges or other crypto businesses, which presents a possible loophole through which issuers can bypass the law.

The GENIUS Act prohibits stablecoin issuers from paying interest to token holders. However, unless this restriction also applies to affiliated services, banks warn that issuers could partner with exchanges to offer rewards, effectively circumventing the law. According to the U.S. Treasury, banking groups cautioned that such loopholes could destabilize traditional deposit markets, potentially triggering an estimated $6.6 trillion outflow from the banking sector.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

The post Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 09, 2025 11:14 Glassnode’s latest report offers professional insights into altcoin markets, highlighting high-conviction setups and volatility analysis for informed trading decisions. Glassnode’s Weekly Altcoin Analysis Glassnode has published its latest edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, a weekly report that provides professional-grade insights into the altcoin market. This report, released on September 9, 2025, delves into the most volatile areas of the cryptocurrency landscape, offering high-conviction setups to assist traders in making informed decisions. Focus on Market Volatility The report emphasizes the inherent volatility in altcoin markets, a feature that offers both risks and opportunities for investors. By understanding these dynamics, traders can navigate the cryptocurrency frontier more effectively. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip traders with the necessary tools to identify lucrative setups amidst the market’s unpredictable nature. Comprehensive Crypto Insights In addition to altcoin analysis, Glassnode’s publication also covers significant insights into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector. By subscribing to their service, readers can access cutting-edge market analysis and novel on-chain research, enhancing their understanding of the broader cryptocurrency market. Subscription and Terms Glassnode offers a subscription service for those interested in receiving these insights directly. Subscribers must agree to the platform’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice, ensuring a transparent and secure user experience. Related Developments As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like Glassnode’s become invaluable for investors seeking to stay informed. Other recent analyses have highlighted the growing impact of regulatory developments on altcoin prices, as well as the increasing integration of blockchain technology in various industries. Overall, Glassnode’s ‘The Altcoin Vector’ serves as a critical resource for cryptocurrency enthusiasts and traders, providing deep insights into one of the market’s most dynamic sectors. For more detailed information, visit the Glassnode website.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.81%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006098-3.89%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135189-1.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 03:47
Partager
Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

Crypto transactions are now “more active than ever,” and Belarusians are spending billions of U.S. dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency abroad, their president has admitted. Alexander Lukashenko made the remarks in front of his country’s leading bankers, mere days after urging officials to catch up with the industry in terms of adopting adequate rules. Lukashenko notes […]
Union
U$0.00926-8.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10124+0.81%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0313+3.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:05
Partager
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34+5.06%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000478-1.54%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135189-1.21%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Glassnode Unveils Latest Altcoin Insights in Weekly Report

Cryptocurrency transactions in Belarus are at a record high

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Moonshot launches on Gorbagana ($GOR)