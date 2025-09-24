TLDR SEC Chair Paul Atkins dismissed rumors of a merger between the SEC and CFTC during a recent appearance on Mornings with Maria. Atkins emphasized that the SEC and CFTC are working closely together, particularly on digital asset regulation, without merging their functions. Atkins expressed that “compartmentalization” is the ideal approach for the two agencies [...] The post Paul Atkins Denies CFTC Merger, Highlights SEC and CFTC Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR SEC Chair Paul Atkins dismissed rumors of a merger between the SEC and CFTC during a recent appearance on Mornings with Maria. Atkins emphasized that the SEC and CFTC are working closely together, particularly on digital asset regulation, without merging their functions. Atkins expressed that “compartmentalization” is the ideal approach for the two agencies [...] The post Paul Atkins Denies CFTC Merger, Highlights SEC and CFTC Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.

Paul Atkins Denies CFTC Merger, Highlights SEC and CFTC Partnership

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/24 20:33

TLDR

  • SEC Chair Paul Atkins dismissed rumors of a merger between the SEC and CFTC during a recent appearance on Mornings with Maria.
  • Atkins emphasized that the SEC and CFTC are working closely together, particularly on digital asset regulation, without merging their functions.
  • Atkins expressed that “compartmentalization” is the ideal approach for the two agencies as they collaborate on market oversight.
  • The SEC and CFTC will hold a joint roundtable on September 29 to discuss regulatory harmonization priorities in the evolving market.
  • Atkins stated that while the agencies share common goals, their operations will remain separate to serve the public and market participants better.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins dismissed speculation about a potential merger with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Speaking on Mornings with Maria, Atkins emphasized that he currently has “his hands full.” He clarified that the two agencies are already working closely together, particularly in the area of digital assets.

“Compartmentalization” Between SEC and CFTC

Atkins firmly rejected the idea of merging the SEC and CFTC.

The ongoing collaboration between the two agencies focuses on regulatory issues in the crypto market. Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham have been leading these joint efforts. Atkins stressed the importance of cooperation between the agencies, primarily as they address issues in digital assets. He noted that while the agencies will remain separate, they share common goals in safeguarding the markets.

Upcoming SEC-CFTC Roundtable on Regulatory Harmonization

The SEC and CFTC will hold a joint roundtable on September 29. The event will discuss priorities for regulatory harmonization in the evolving market landscape. Both agencies have worked to ensure that this session provides clarity for market participants. According to their joint statement, this roundtable marks a new chapter in their regulatory cooperation.

In their announcement, Atkins and Pham emphasized the need for a strong and unified approach. The event will allow both agencies better to address overlapping concerns in areas such as blockchain regulation. However, Atkins noted that specific strategies for dealing with these overlaps remain to be finalized.

The post Paul Atkins Denies CFTC Merger, Highlights SEC and CFTC Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.

