Paul Atkins: SEC Aims to 'Focus on Real Fraud, Not Small Errors'

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/15 21:25
LETSTOP
STOP$0.13194-0.68%
Threshold
T$0.01668+0.05%
Union
U$0.019626+36.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.06269-1.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08549-11.38%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001837-3.31%

Key Highlights

  • Paul Atkins wants clear, fair rules for crypto and financial markets.
  • The SEC could stop punishing technical violations under Atkins.
  • Crypto investors may see a predictable and transparent regulatory approach.

Paul Atkins Sets a New Direction for the SEC

Paul Atkins, who took office as SEC Chair in April 2025, is signaling a major shift in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approach to regulation. Known for his pro-crypto stance, Atkins emphasizes transparency and predictability in enforcement.

Unlike his predecessor, Gary Gensler, Atkins believes the SEC should focus penalties on clear cases of fraud and criminal activity rather than minor technical violations.

Clear Rules and Fair Enforcement for Crypto

In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Atkins explained that companies committing technical violations should not face the same harsh treatment as fraudsters:

This approach aims to create a more predictable environment for businesses, helping the industry grow while avoiding unnecessary fines and confusion.

Atkins also criticized multibillion-dollar fines issued under Gensler, noting that violators often had no chance to correct mistakes. He is advocating for the systematization of accounting rules and a clearer framework for tokenized securities.

What This Means for the Crypto Industry

Under Atkins, the SEC is likely to adopt a pro-business, transparent approach to regulation. Key initiatives include:

  • Clarifying which crypto assets are considered securities
  • Issuing regulatory guidance to avoid arbitrary enforcement
  • Supporting innovation while protecting investors

The Project Crypto initiative is one example of this new direction, aimed at forming a clear and structured approach to regulating the cryptosphere. For crypto investors and companies, Atkins’ leadership promises a more stable, predictable, and fair regulatory environment.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just destroyed 60,000,000 USDC (approximately US$59,988,000).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.01%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 09:46
Partager
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

PANews reported on June 24 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$101 million yesterday (June 23, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
LayerNet
NET$0.00009601-0.34%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 12:01
Partager
Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

As the cryptocurrency market keeps growing in 2025, investors are shifting their focus to coins that have the ability to provide return on investment in exponential terms. As traditional favorites like Cardano (ADA) keep making the headlines, more attention is being brought to brand-new altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol leading the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08557-11.52%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010195-2.80%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

USDC Treasury destroys 60 million USDC

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $101 million yesterday, and none of the nine ETFs had a net outflow

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Trump plans major sanctions on Russian oil, but wants the EU to act first

The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.