Paxos Aim to Bring Hyperliquid Assets to Millions of Users

2025/09/10 17:17
Stablecoin issuer Paxos has rolled out its updated USDH Proposal V2, outlining a bold plan to scale Hyperliquid globally. The proposal introduces three major upgrades, a PayPal partnership, a new rewards model, and global expansion initiatives, all designed to make USDH a leading stablecoin in decentralized finance.

 Paxos makes it clear: its success depends fully on Hyperliquid’s success.

PayPal Partnership Opens the Doors

In a recent blog post, Paxos Labs announced USDH Proposal V2, highlighting its role in expanding Hyperliquid’s reach worldwide. On top of it, Paxos’ new partnership with PayPal will allow Hyperliquid assets to reach millions of everyday users.

  • HYPE will be listed on PayPal and Venmo, making it easy for people to buy.
  • USDH will have free on/off-ramps through PayPal services.
  • A $20 million incentive fund will help grow adoption quickly.

Beyond that, PayPal’s products like Checkout, Braintree, Hyperwallet, Venmo, and Xoom will also support USDH, adding reach across over 400 million users and 35 million merchants.

Unlike other players, Paxos is already authorized to issue stablecoins in regulated markets like Europe. This gives USDH a unique edge to scale globally without running into compliance barriers.

By combining its regulatory approval with strong distribution partners, Paxos wants USDH to become the gateway stablecoin for DeFi worldwide.

Building Hyperliquid Into Global Liquidity Infrastructure

The proposal goes beyond payments and compliance. Paxos outlined plans to:

  • Help fintechs and brokerages tap into Hyperliquid liquidity.
  • Support asset issuers in creating new markets.
  • Expand lending and DeFi products through HyperEVM.

These moves could turn Hyperliquid into more than a trading platform — making it the backbone of global decentralized finance.

Community-First Rewards

Paxos also redesigned how rewards will work. The company will only earn revenue after USDH hits major growth milestones. Even then, its earnings are capped at 5%.

All fees will be paid in HYPE tokens, meaning Paxos and the community are aligned. The more Hyperliquid grows, the more everyone benefits together.

Follwoing the news Hyperliquid’s HYPE token price has jump by nealry 1.5% in the last 24 hours trading around $55.18 

