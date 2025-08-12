Paxos applies for U.S. trust bank license with OCC

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/12 01:00
U
U$0.02082-0.09%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004685-7.35%
USDP
USDP$0.9999+0.04%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05986-5.85%

Paxos, one of the leading regulated stablecoin issuers and tokenization platforms, has filed for regulatory approval to become a national trust bank.

Summary
  • Paxos has applied for a national trust charter license from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
  • The crypto company eyes regulatory approval to convert its New York issued charter to a national trust charter.
  • Paxos joins Circle and Ripple among companies seeking banking licenses in the U.S.

Paxos, which issues PayPal USD (PYUSD) and Pax Dollar (USDP) stablecoins, announced that it is looking to convert its New York Department of Financial Services trust charter into a national trust bank charter. 

The company’s application for a trust bank license is with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Approval to convert from an NYDFS-regulated trust to a national charter would allow Paxos to manage and hold assets on its customers’ behalf. A national trust charter would also allow the Pax Dollar issuer to accept cash deposits and offer loans under applicable regulation.

Circle, Ripple also eye banking licenses

Paxos became the first blockchain firm to obtain a limited trust charter from NYDFS in 2015. The company first filed for a national bank license in 2020, and regulators gave preliminary conditional approval in 2021. However, the application hit a snag and expired in 2023.

Commenting further on the fresh application, Paxos CEO Charles Cascarilla, said:

OCC oversight will add to regulatory milestones across Europe and Asia with the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority.

The move also sees Paxos join other top digital asset platforms and companies eyeing banking licenses in the United States. 

Circle, the publicly-traded stablecoin issuer of USDC (USDC) and Ripple, the company behind the XRP (XRP) cryptocurrency and Ripple USD stablecoin, recently filed for national trust bank charters. At the moment, Anchorage Digital is the only U.S.-based digital asset platform with a national trust bank charter.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04245-16.76%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.2289-2.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.127-4.00%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Partager
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Partager
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1138-5.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002093-3.45%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008852-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$9.2701 million