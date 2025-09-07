Paxos Proposes USDH Stablecoin to Anchor Hyperliquid Ecosystem and Fund Buybacks

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 18:31
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018157+5.19%
Multichain
MULTI$0.0601-15.97%
FUND
FUND$0.018-16.66%
Router Protocol
ROUTE$0.00499-2.34%

Paxos proposed issuing USDH, a Hyperliquid‑first regulated stablecoin, aimed at accelerating adoption and enterprise integration across the Hyperliquid ecosystem. The Paxos Labs initiative, backed by Paxos’s decade of regulated stablecoin issuance and recent acquisition of Molecular Labs, would mint USDH natively on HyperEVM and HyperCore, offer multi‑jurisdictional compliance (including MiCA/GENIUS claims), and route onchain and […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/paxos-proposes-usdh-stablecoin-to-anchor-hyperliquid-ecosystem-and-fund-buybacks/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04157+1.76%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
Partager
PANews2025/07/12 23:30
Partager
Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

The cryptocurrency market is bracing for an eventful week ahead with critical developments that could significantly influence its course. The Federal Reserve is at the forefront of this anticipation, as the probability for an interest rate reduction stands at 100%.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements
Major
MAJOR$0.15935+1.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 16:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

Trump crypto ecosystem in crisis: ‘New age mafia,’ claims trader