Paybis trader’s tools & features

Paybis.com is a renowned crypto exchange with a focus on ease of use. It also features a wide range of options to enhance the trading experience of investors. It provides an optimal platform to help in every step of the process, from purchasing cryptocurrencies with fiat money to integrating the exchange into businesses’ websites. These tools make Paybis an excellent choice for everyday users, professionals, and institutions.

Paybis for Everyday Trading

The main features of Paybis are focused on providing trading tools for individual customers to make everyday transactions. But Paybis goes an extra step beyond other crypto exchanges . Its features give users a real-time analysis of the details regarding their operations, like fees and conversion rates. It also simplifies the transaction process, making trading operations faster. To adapt to local customers anywhere, it offers multi-language support.

Crypto Onramp with No KYC Delay

Paybis recently introduced an improved crypto onramp service. This tool optimizes the process of buying cryptocurrencies with fiat. It doesn’t require users to comply with long KYC processes. All they need to do is provide their email to create an account if they aren’t registered on the platform.

This is a great advantage in the current state of the crypto market, where volatility is expected to increase .

Real-Time Conversion Calculator

The Paybis platform provides real-time calculations for every trade. These metrics account for exchange and network fees. That guarantees that the price you see when you set up the trade is the amount you’ll receive when it’s settled. This conversion calculator works both ways, either trading fiat for crypto or vice versa.

Instant Sell Option for Fast Exits

Price volatility in crypto also means that, sometimes, investors need to quickly cash out their earnings, or else see them diminished. Paybis lets users sell their coins quickly to different payment gateways. It’s even possible to sell crypto to a debit or credit card, giving you steady access to your funds when you need it. Paybis also supports bank transfers and digital wallets, such as Skrill or Neteller.

Technical Tools for Pro Trading

For businesses and pro users, Paybis offers automation and customization features, and even APIs to integrate with other websites. That way, companies and entrepreneurs can provide their own customers with fast, cost-effective, and versatile crypto exchanges.

API for Crypto Onramp Integration

One of the most useful tools that Paybis offers to business customers is the API for its crypto onramp integration . This allows them, as we mentioned, to integrate a built-in crypto exchange into their own sites.

For the clients of the business, it presents an easier way to make transactions, especially if they’re already registered on Paybis. And even if they’re not, they can easily create an account and trade up to $2,000 without going through KYC measures .

Wallet Infrastructure with Sell/Withdraw Options

Beyond the exchange and trading tools, Paybis also features a built-in wallet to store and manage all the coins available on the platform. As of July 2025, it supports around 100 different cryptocurrencies across different blockchains. Users can also withdraw these coins to another wallet easily and with low fees

They can also sell them on the app. Transactions are settled in less than 5 minutes, to over 70 payment methods. These adjust to 80 different fiat currencies across different countries and continents. These tools are designed to make it easier for new traders to join and contribute to crypto adoption rates.

B2B Tools for Platforms and Developers

Paybis offers a wide range of solutions for businesses. The white-label onramp integration, as was mentioned, lets companies provide trading options to their own users without needing to create an exchange from scratch. Instead, they can benefit from Paybis’ security and versatility.

Regarding payments, it also allows for bulk crypto transactions and payouts to be handled via APIs or dashboards. Fintech companies can, for example, automate payments to service providers with ease and flexibility.

Start Trading Smarter with Paybis!

Paybis goes beyond your regular crypto exchange. For casual traders, it provides wallet features, fast transactions, versatile payment options, and transparent costs. B2B features give companies a way to integrate their own sites into the crypto economy. Whether you’re looking for an app to help you manage your crypto investments or you own a crypto business and want to expand your services, Paybis definitely has something for you.