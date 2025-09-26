The post PayPal and Spark target $1B liquidity boost for PYUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal and decentralized finance platform Spark have launched a joint initiative to expand liquidity for PayPal USD (PYUSD). Deposits have already surpassed $100 million since the token was added to SparkLend on Sept 25. The collaboration aims to grow that figure to $1 billion in the coming weeks, offering PayPal a DeFi-native route to scale its stablecoin. Spark, an institutional-grade asset allocator, operates a Liquidity Layer that deploys more than $8 billion in stablecoin reserves into lending markets. This model replaces the short-lived incentive programs traditionally used to grow stablecoin adoption, instead offering predictable borrowing costs and deep market liquidity. Phoenix Labs CEO Sam MacPherson said Spark’s framework shows how “DeFi can provide the reliable market foundations that global companies need to bring stablecoins into the mainstream economy.” PYUSD, which is issued by Paxos Trust Company and backed by US dollar reserves and Treasuries, was launched in 2023 as PayPal’s entry into digital dollars. Its integration with Spark comes as stablecoin supply has surged nearly $30 billion in the past quarter, with daily transaction volumes now exceeding $100 billion. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/paypal-and-spark-target-1b-liquidity-boost-for-pyusdThe post PayPal and Spark target $1B liquidity boost for PYUSD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal and decentralized finance platform Spark have launched a joint initiative to expand liquidity for PayPal USD (PYUSD). Deposits have already surpassed $100 million since the token was added to SparkLend on Sept 25. The collaboration aims to grow that figure to $1 billion in the coming weeks, offering PayPal a DeFi-native route to scale its stablecoin. Spark, an institutional-grade asset allocator, operates a Liquidity Layer that deploys more than $8 billion in stablecoin reserves into lending markets. This model replaces the short-lived incentive programs traditionally used to grow stablecoin adoption, instead offering predictable borrowing costs and deep market liquidity. Phoenix Labs CEO Sam MacPherson said Spark’s framework shows how “DeFi can provide the reliable market foundations that global companies need to bring stablecoins into the mainstream economy.” PYUSD, which is issued by Paxos Trust Company and backed by US dollar reserves and Treasuries, was launched in 2023 as PayPal’s entry into digital dollars. Its integration with Spark comes as stablecoin supply has surged nearly $30 billion in the past quarter, with daily transaction volumes now exceeding $100 billion. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/paypal-and-spark-target-1b-liquidity-boost-for-pyusd

PayPal and Spark target $1B liquidity boost for PYUSD

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26
PayPal and decentralized finance platform Spark have launched a joint initiative to expand liquidity for PayPal USD (PYUSD). Deposits have already surpassed $100 million since the token was added to SparkLend on Sept 25.

The collaboration aims to grow that figure to $1 billion in the coming weeks, offering PayPal a DeFi-native route to scale its stablecoin.

Spark, an institutional-grade asset allocator, operates a Liquidity Layer that deploys more than $8 billion in stablecoin reserves into lending markets. This model replaces the short-lived incentive programs traditionally used to grow stablecoin adoption, instead offering predictable borrowing costs and deep market liquidity.

Phoenix Labs CEO Sam MacPherson said Spark’s framework shows how “DeFi can provide the reliable market foundations that global companies need to bring stablecoins into the mainstream economy.”

PYUSD, which is issued by Paxos Trust Company and backed by US dollar reserves and Treasuries, was launched in 2023 as PayPal’s entry into digital dollars. Its integration with Spark comes as stablecoin supply has surged nearly $30 billion in the past quarter, with daily transaction volumes now exceeding $100 billion.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

