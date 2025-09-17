PayPal expands P2P payments to include crypto transfers in U.S.

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/17 20:09
PayPal is expanding its peer-to-peer payment system to allow U.S. users to send and receive cryptocurrencies directly within the PayPal app.

Summary
  • The P2P crypto feature initially supports BTC, ETH, and PYUSD, allowing seamless transfers across PayPal accounts, Venmo, and other compatible wallets.
  • The P2P crypto feature builds on PayPal’s July 2025 “Pay with Crypto” launch, which enabled merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies with instant conversion and lower fees.

PayPal has announced that it will soon allow U.S. users to send and receive crypto directly through its peer-to-peer payment system within the app. The new functionality will support Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and PayPal’s own stablecoin, PYUSD, enabling digital asset transfers between PayPal accounts, Venmo, and other compatible wallets.

In tandem with the P2P crypto rollout, PayPal is introducing “PayPal Links,” a feature that allows users to generate personalized links for sending or requesting funds via text, chat, or email.

PayPal doubles down on P2P as Q2 payment volume climbs

The P2P crypto rollout is part of PayPal’s broader “PayPal World” initiative, which seeks to connect major digital wallets and payment networks globally. With P2P transactions fueling strong momentum—consumer payment volume increased 10% YoY in Q2—PayPal is using its expanded crypto offerings to further accelerate growth.

This move builds on PayPal’s previous crypto initiatives, most notably the July launch of the “Pay with Crypto” feature for merchants. That platform enabled U.S. businesses to accept payments in over 100 cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, and PYUSD, with near-instant conversion into stablecoins and lower transaction fees.

