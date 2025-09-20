The post PayPal Expands to Nine New Chains & Metamask Token Confirmed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal’s US dollar-backed stablecoin – $PYUSD – is going permissionless and multichain across nine blockchains. Meanwhile, MetaMask, the world’s leading self-custody wallet, is finally entering the token game. With crypto adoption on the rise, now’s a great time to consider $BEST. The reason is that it’s the native token of Best Wallet, a non-custodial crypto app built for the next wave of digital asset growth. $PYUSD Set to Launch Across Avalanche, Sei, Abstract $PYUSD currently supports Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, and Stellar. However, its permissionless upgrade, $PYUSD0, will expand its reach across numerous chains: Avalanche, Sei, Abstract, Ink, Stable, Tron, Berachain, and Flow. In doing so, $PYUSD0 can reach the most demanding markets. Plus, users who want to gain faster access to the stablecoin can do so without relying on banks and without relying on platforms like Venmo or PayPal. ‘By working together [with LayerZero], we will enable PYUSD to reach new markets faster while maintaining compliance and composability from day one.’ — David Weber, Head of Ecosystem, PayPal USD. The market’s already reacting to the expansion with intense enthusiasm. Since the news broke out, $PYUSD’s market cap has surpassed $1.3B for the first time. And it’s not the only major crypto move that PayPal has recently made. Earlier this week, it also announced that it’ll soon expand peer-to-peer crypto payments through its new Links feature. Source: X (PayPal) It’ll enable you to move digital assets like $PYUSD, BTC, and $ETH through easily shareable payment links via texts, direct messages, or emails. Its ultimate aim? To make crypto transactions faster and simpler across PayPal, Venmo, and compatible wallets worldwide. And it’s not the only financial titan making big crypto moves. In a recent interview with The Block, ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin addressed long-running speculation over a potential MetaMask token. ‘The MASK… The post PayPal Expands to Nine New Chains & Metamask Token Confirmed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal’s US dollar-backed stablecoin – $PYUSD – is going permissionless and multichain across nine blockchains. Meanwhile, MetaMask, the world’s leading self-custody wallet, is finally entering the token game. With crypto adoption on the rise, now’s a great time to consider $BEST. The reason is that it’s the native token of Best Wallet, a non-custodial crypto app built for the next wave of digital asset growth. $PYUSD Set to Launch Across Avalanche, Sei, Abstract $PYUSD currently supports Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, and Stellar. However, its permissionless upgrade, $PYUSD0, will expand its reach across numerous chains: Avalanche, Sei, Abstract, Ink, Stable, Tron, Berachain, and Flow. In doing so, $PYUSD0 can reach the most demanding markets. Plus, users who want to gain faster access to the stablecoin can do so without relying on banks and without relying on platforms like Venmo or PayPal. ‘By working together [with LayerZero], we will enable PYUSD to reach new markets faster while maintaining compliance and composability from day one.’ — David Weber, Head of Ecosystem, PayPal USD. The market’s already reacting to the expansion with intense enthusiasm. Since the news broke out, $PYUSD’s market cap has surpassed $1.3B for the first time. And it’s not the only major crypto move that PayPal has recently made. Earlier this week, it also announced that it’ll soon expand peer-to-peer crypto payments through its new Links feature. Source: X (PayPal) It’ll enable you to move digital assets like $PYUSD, BTC, and $ETH through easily shareable payment links via texts, direct messages, or emails. Its ultimate aim? To make crypto transactions faster and simpler across PayPal, Venmo, and compatible wallets worldwide. And it’s not the only financial titan making big crypto moves. In a recent interview with The Block, ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin addressed long-running speculation over a potential MetaMask token. ‘The MASK…

PayPal Expands to Nine New Chains & Metamask Token Confirmed

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 01:44
1
1$0.008224-19.24%
SEI
SEI$0.3218-4.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,376.64-1.56%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009983-1.36%
Capverse
CAP$0.15153-3.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-5.96%

PayPal’s US dollar-backed stablecoin – $PYUSD – is going permissionless and multichain across nine blockchains.

Meanwhile, MetaMask, the world’s leading self-custody wallet, is finally entering the token game.

With crypto adoption on the rise, now’s a great time to consider $BEST. The reason is that it’s the native token of Best Wallet, a non-custodial crypto app built for the next wave of digital asset growth.

$PYUSD Set to Launch Across Avalanche, Sei, Abstract

$PYUSD currently supports Ethereum, Solana, Arbitrum, and Stellar. However, its permissionless upgrade, $PYUSD0, will expand its reach across numerous chains: Avalanche, Sei, Abstract, Ink, Stable, Tron, Berachain, and Flow.

In doing so, $PYUSD0 can reach the most demanding markets. Plus, users who want to gain faster access to the stablecoin can do so without relying on banks and without relying on platforms like Venmo or PayPal.

The market’s already reacting to the expansion with intense enthusiasm. Since the news broke out, $PYUSD’s market cap has surpassed $1.3B for the first time.

And it’s not the only major crypto move that PayPal has recently made. Earlier this week, it also announced that it’ll soon expand peer-to-peer crypto payments through its new Links feature.

Source: X (PayPal)

It’ll enable you to move digital assets like $PYUSD, BTC, and $ETH through easily shareable payment links via texts, direct messages, or emails. Its ultimate aim? To make crypto transactions faster and simpler across PayPal, Venmo, and compatible wallets worldwide.

And it’s not the only financial titan making big crypto moves. In a recent interview with The Block, ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin addressed long-running speculation over a potential MetaMask token.

As crypto continues gaining more mainstream attention, keeping your digital assets safe becomes increasingly necessary.

You’ll need a solution that offers secure storage, seamless trading, and reliable protection – precisely what Best Wallet delivers.

Crypto Security Demand Pushes $BEST Presale to $16M

Best Wallet is a secure, non-custodial wallet available on Google Play and iOS.

As a non-custodial app, it gives you complete control over your privacy keys, ensuring your assets are safe at all times, away from hackers. It reinforces security further through features like 2FA, biometrics, local encryption, and cloud backups.

The real advantage, however, is that you can easily manage, buy, sell, and swap over 1K digital assets directly from the app.

Whether you’re interested in stablecoins like $USDT and $USDC, the top cryptos $BTC and $ETH, or meme coins like $DOGE or $PEPE, all are readily available on Best Wallet.

Better yet, the wallet includes standout services like a built-in launchpad for new crypto presales and a powerful swap engine. The latter is a major boon, as it scans 330+ DEXs and 30 bridges so you’re granted the best possible rates.

It’s also got lots of new tools to look forward to in the pipeline, including Best Card, its very own crypto debit card, so you can spend your digital assets while on the move – just like you would regular fiat. Plus, it has its own presale: Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

Source: Best Wallet Token

Other upcoming benefits worth a shout-out include an NFT gallery, market intel analytics, and a rewards hub.

For Best Wallet’s full suite of benefits, consider buying some $BEST on presale. Available for just $0.025665, it opens additional perks like lower gas fees, governance rights, and staking rewards at an 83% APY.

Despite the coin’s current low price, the presale has managed to raise a commendable $15.9M+. Of course, this is a clear sign of strong investor confidence.

With three large whales contributing $70.2K, $50.9K, and $49.5K alone, the token’s demand is building quickly. Such momentum suggests it might even climb well beyond its presale valuation following new app developments and top exchange listings.

Don’t miss out – check out the Best Wallet Token presale today.

Disclaimer: This content has been supplied by a third party contributor. Brave New Coin does not endorse or promote any products or services mentioned herein. Readers are encouraged to conduct independent research before making any financial decisions. The information provided is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as investment advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/insights/paypal-multichain-metamask-confirms-token

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Highlights: A massive golden statue of Trump holding Bitcoin drew attention near the U.S. Capitol. Organisers said the sculpture reflects Trump’s influence on the growing cryptocurrency market. The installation appeared the same day the Federal Reserve cut interest rates slightly. A giant golden statue of former President Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin was revealed outside the US Capitol on Wednesday. The statue was streamed live on Pump.fun, a well-known site for launching meme tokens. The statue, towering at 12 feet, was positioned opposite Union Square on the National Mall in Washington, DC, within walking distance of Capitol Hill and about a mile from the White House. Its central location ensured visibility to visitors and media alike. Tribute to our savior. pic.twitter.com/I03fRJnmDq — Donald J. Trump Golden Statue (@djtgst) September 17, 2025 Golden Trump Statue Honors Crypto Support According to a website tied to the stunt, the display honours Trump’s “unwavering commitment to advancing the future of finance through Bitcoin and decentralized technologies.” Organisers organized the display, which serves as both a political tribute and a nod to the growing influence of cryptocurrencies.  Hichem Zaghdoudi, one of the organisers, told local media, “This is a statement, this is to show everybody that without the president, we could never have had this mass adoption of Bitcoin, of cryptocurrencies, of all these big institutions buying Bitcoin. It shows that’s the future and this is our thank you, our statement, to the president.” Zaghdoudi added that the statue symbolises the view that Trump’s encouragement helped institutional investors enter the Bitcoin market. A livestream showed that artists crafted the sculpture from high-density foam. The lightweight material allowed multiple people to carry it into position. Social media clips showed machines carving Trump’s head and workers lifting the figure into place. The organiser mentioned that the statue stands 12 feet (3.6 meters) tall. He expressed hope that Trump would “walk out there and see it,” not realizing the president was visiting the United Kingdom at the time. Bringing the heat irl #DJTGST pic.twitter.com/KQ0Cwe1kdp — Donald J. Trump Golden Statue (@djtgst) September 15, 2025 Trump’s UK visit included high-profile meetings on tariffs, trade, and AI. Crypto leaders are urging him to support clearer digital asset rules, warning the UK could fall behind the EU, Singapore, and Dubai. Trump-Linked Crypto Moves Gain Attention The timing of the statue coincided with a Federal Reserve decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. Lower borrowing costs are often favourable for riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies. Trump has repeatedly pushed Jerome Powell to cut interest rates, often using harsh words toward the Fed Chair.  BREAKING: Federal Reserve officially cuts interest rates by 25bps. pic.twitter.com/mDsK4XaPiB — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 17, 2025 Trump supported cryptocurrencies during his presidential campaign last year. His campaign got strong support from the crypto industry. His family also increased their involvement through World Liberty Financial Inc. World Liberty Financial joined the Digital Freedom Fund PAC, led by the Winklevoss twins. Their goal is to make the US a top cryptocurrency hub. Some critics worry about conflicts of interest with Trump cutting regulations. Crypto fans are excited, hoping for the next big crypto boom. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
NEAR
NEAR$3.128-0.57%
Threshold
T$0.01671-3.41%
Union
U$0.013936+0.23%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 22:42
Partager
Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers

Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers

TLDR Coinbase launches USDC onchain lending with yields of up to 10.8% through Morpho and Steakhouse Financial. USDC lending feature is available in select markets with a wider rollout planned soon. The feature offers higher yields than Coinbase’s existing “USDC Rewards” program. Coinbase integrates DeFi with a user-friendly interface to simplify lending for mainstream users. [...] The post Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers appeared first on CoinCentral.
MORPHO
MORPHO$2.1014-12.18%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001905-6.48%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/19 11:25
Partager
How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development

Coral Protocol launches Remote Agents v1, enabling developers to deploy multi-agent software in minutes with blockchain payments and collaboration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1401-4.43%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03928-13.80%
Coral Protocol
CORAL$0.002047-2.57%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/19 22:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Unveiled Outside US Capitol Honoring His Crypto Support

Coinbase Rolls Out USDC Lending Feature with High Yields for Customers

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development

Why Gradient Descent Converges (and Sometimes Doesn’t) in Neural Networks

VFX Token Hits $1M Faster Than Snorter, Etherchain, Remittix – Here’s What Happens Next