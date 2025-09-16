PayPal Launches Seamless Peer-to-Peer Crypto Transfers Across Platforms

TLDR

PayPal launches global P2P crypto transfers for Bitcoin, Ethereum & PYUSD

PayPal has introduced direct peer-to-peer (P2P) cryptocurrency transfers, enabling U.S. users to send Bitcoin, Ethereum, and PYUSD easily. This integration works globally across PayPal, Venmo, and other compatible crypto wallets. With P2P crypto now part of PayPal’s ecosystem, the company aims to expand its digital finance services and user reach.

Bitcoin Transfers Strengthen PayPal’s Crypto Offering

PayPal users can now send Bitcoin through its new P2P payment flow, marking a shift from crypto as just an investment. These Bitcoin transfers occur across PayPal, Venmo, and external crypto wallets, allowing broader usability. Users generate unique PayPal links to initiate transactions, adding flexibility to digital payments.

These links can be shared via text, email, or chat and are valid for ten days. Once accepted, the recipient instantly receives the Bitcoin, which appears in their PayPal balance. The feature makes transferring Bitcoin as simple as sending a message.

PayPal ensures that P2P transfers between friends or family using Bitcoin are exempt from IRS 1099-K reporting. Therefore, gifts or reimbursements sent in Bitcoin remain tax-free under current guidelines. This simplifies small-scale crypto usage for everyday scenarios.

Ethereum Integration Expands P2P Capabilities

Ethereum joins PayPal’s P2P crypto options, broadening support for widely used digital assets. Like Bitcoin, ETH can now be sent to PayPal or Venmo users and supported external wallets. The system uses one-time PayPal links to make transfers convenient and controlled.

PayPal allows each transaction link to serve a single payment, which helps avoid confusion or duplicate use. Users can cancel unclaimed links or resend them as reminders within the app. These measures make Ethereum transactions safer and more user-friendly.

PayPal designed this Ethereum functionality for real-world use rather than speculation. With P2P volumes increasing, Ethereum adds utility to PayPal’s growing crypto features. The firm continues to focus on usability and accessibility across digital payment types.

PYUSD Stablecoin Plays Central Role in Payment System

PayPal’s own stablecoin, PYUSD, supports P2P payments and acts as a stable digital medium of exchange. Issued by Paxos and backed by cash and U.S. Treasuries, PYUSD ensures value stability. Its inclusion helps reduce volatility risks in everyday P2P crypto transfers.

PYUSD transfers mirror Bitcoin and Ethereum functionality, using PayPal links for one-time, controlled use. Users can complete transactions instantly, and balances reflect immediately in the recipient’s PayPal account. This provides confidence and ease for both parties.

P2P transfers using PYUSD are also exempt from IRS 1099-K reporting when sent among family or friends. The stablecoin’s growing market cap, near $1.3 billion, underlines its increasing relevance. With PYUSD, PayPal balances speed, safety, and tax simplicity.

PayPal World Framework Enhances Global Reach

These updates fall under the PayPal World initiative, which aims to connect payment systems across borders. The new P2P crypto integration helps unify PayPal’s global wallet network. U.S. users get access first, followed by international markets like the UK and Italy.

Venmo has seen its highest growth in three years, signaling strong demand for digital P2P options. This growth reinforces PayPal’s decision to expand cryptocurrency support within its core offerings. Cross-platform P2P transfers could bring millions into PayPal’s ecosystem.

PayPal emphasizes ease, speed, and tax clarity to attract users. The company plans to keep P2P transfers personal, seamless, and practical. With crypto and stablecoins now part of the P2P equation, PayPal continues to shape digital money movement

