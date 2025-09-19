PayPal Stablecoin Goes Permissionless Across Nine Blockchains, Drives Attention to Best Wallet

PayPal is launching a permissionless version of its $PYUSD stablecoin across Tron, Avalanche, and seven other blockchains.

All will be achieved through Stargate, a bridge service that connects over 80 blockchains. LayerZero, which acquired Stargate last month, used its Hydra model to expand $PYUSD to these nine networks.

PayPal Debuts Permissionless Version of $PYUSD Stablecoin

Yesterday, LayerZero announced that $PYUSD will expand into a permissionless version dubbed $PYUSDO. It’ll be fully fungible with the original version and interoperable across multiple networks.

Beyond Tron and Avalanche, the rollout covers Aptos, Abstract, Ink, Sei, and Stable. Existing permissionless versions on Berachain ($BBYUSD) and Flow ($USDF) will upgrade to $PYUSD0.

In another update, PayPal also confirmed that $PYUSDY has launched on Stellar. This way, you can benefit from five-second transaction finality and easier dollar-denominated savings.

Following these developments, $PYUSD has surpassed $1.3B in market capitalization for the first ever time.

This article is for information only and not financial advice. Always do your own research before making any type of crypto investment.

Authored by Leah Waters for Bitcoinist: https://bitcoinist.com/paypal-pyusd-goes-multichain-best-wallet-surges