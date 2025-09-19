PayPal is launching a permissionless version of its $PYUSD stablecoin across Tron, Avalanche, and seven other blockchains. All will be achieved through Stargate, a bridge service that connects over 80 blockchains. LayerZero, which acquired Stargate last month, used its Hydra model to expand $PYUSD to these nine networks. With crypto adoption accelerating, now’s a prime […]PayPal is launching a permissionless version of its $PYUSD stablecoin across Tron, Avalanche, and seven other blockchains. All will be achieved through Stargate, a bridge service that connects over 80 blockchains. LayerZero, which acquired Stargate last month, used its Hydra model to expand $PYUSD to these nine networks. With crypto adoption accelerating, now’s a prime […]

PayPal Stablecoin Goes Permissionless Across Nine Blockchains, Drives Attention to Best Wallet

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/19 17:50
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06838-3.28%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00589+0.17%
HYDRA
HYDRA$0.1258-2.40%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02517-0.15%

PayPal is launching a permissionless version of its $PYUSD stablecoin across Tron, Avalanche, and seven other blockchains.

All will be achieved through Stargate, a bridge service that connects over 80 blockchains. LayerZero, which acquired Stargate last month, used its Hydra model to expand $PYUSD to these nine networks.

With crypto adoption accelerating, now’s a prime time to buy $BEST. As the native token of Best Wallet, it’s a great way to stay ahead of this mainstream shift.

PayPal Debuts Permissionless Version of $PYUSD Stablecoin

Yesterday, LayerZero announced that $PYUSD will expand into a permissionless version dubbed $PYUSDO. It’ll be fully fungible with the original version and interoperable across multiple networks.

Beyond Tron and Avalanche, the rollout covers Aptos, Abstract, Ink, Sei, and Stable. Existing permissionless versions on Berachain ($BBYUSD) and Flow ($USDF) will upgrade to $PYUSD0.

In another update, PayPal also confirmed that $PYUSDY has launched on Stellar. This way, you can benefit from five-second transaction finality and easier dollar-denominated savings.

PayPal announced stablecoin is now on Stellar via Twitter.

Following these developments, $PYUSD has surpassed $1.3B in market capitalization for the first ever time.

PYUSD market cap on CoinGecko.

As stablecoins like $PYUSD continue to attract mainstream attention, managing your digital assets securely becomes increasingly important.

And you’ll need a good solution that can take care of asset storage, trading, with top-notch security to boot.

This is where Best Wallet comes in.

Securely Manage 1K+ Digital Assets on Best Wallet

Available on Google Play and iOS, Best Wallet is a secure, non-custodial app that gives you complete control over your private keys to keep your digital assets safe.

Extra protection comes from 2FA, biometrics, local encryption, and encrypted cloud backups to guard against unauthorized access.

Beyond security, Best Wallet offers an easy way to manage, buy, sell, and swap over 1K+ digital assets while on the go – spanning stablecoins like $USDT and $USDC, top cryptos like $BTC and $ETH, and even the best meme coins.

At the moment, the mobile app supports major networks like Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, Bitcoin, and Solana. It’s on track to expand across 60 networks soon, which will give you even more flexibility to manage your crypto activity in one place.

The wallet already has some notable features. This includes its built-in launchpad that gives you access to top crypto presales. Meanwhile, its swap engine scans 330+ DEXs and 30 bridges to ensure you benefit from the best rates on the market.

Information about the Best Wallet token launchpad.

Even more functions are on the way, including market intel analytics, an NFT gallery, and a rewards hub.

Each of these new enhancements is powered by $BEST, the official Best Wallet Token. That’s because 25% of its total token supply is set aside for product development.

$BEST also unlocks governance rights, reduces gas fees, and offers staking rewards at an 83% APY.

Given its perks, it’s no wonder $BEST has nearly raised $16M on presale, backed by whales investing significant amounts of capital (including eye-boggling amounts of $70.2K, $50.9K, and $49.5K).

This is even more impressive when considering that you can currently buy $BEST for just $0.025665. To join the presale at this ultra-low price, you’ll want to act fast. After the new app developments launch, the token’s anticipated to spike to $0.072 by the end of the year.

Check out our Best Wallet review for more information.

This article is for information only and not financial advice. Always do your own research before making any type of crypto investment. 

Authored by Leah Waters for Bitcoinist: https://bitcoinist.com/paypal-pyusd-goes-multichain-best-wallet-surges

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,354.64-0.60%
Boom
BOOM$0.009258+1.18%
MAY
MAY$0.0445+0.51%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Partager
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.46%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14016+5.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001885-1.77%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Partager
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04465-6.17%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000342-1.97%
KIND
KIND$0.00609-14.58%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE

State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum