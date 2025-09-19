PayPal USD Goes Live on Stellar, Expanding Access to Stablecoin Payments

PayPal USD (PYUSD), the fully regulated U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, is now live on the Stellar network, announced on Thursday.

The launch marks a milestone for both PayPal and Stellar, extending PYUSD’s reach into new wallets, platforms, and business use cases across global payments.

The announcement was made at the Stellar Meridian event in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro, on September 18, a flagship annual gathering of blockchain leaders, investors, and policymakers.

Expanding Access Through Stellar’s Ecosystem

By deploying on Stellar, PYUSD integrates with wallets and platforms including Bitcoin.com, Chipper Cash, Decaf, Arculus, Meru, CiNKO, COCA, Lobstr, and others. This expansion alllows millions of users to access a stablecoin option designed for low-cost payments.

“Expanding PYUSD to the Stellar network is an exciting step toward making stable, trusted digital dollars more accessible and useful worldwide,” said Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com.

“By supporting PYUSD on Stellar, we’re enabling our millions of users to enjoy fast, low-cost transfers while strengthening the role of stablecoins in real-world payments.”

Empowering Businesses and SMEs

Beyond consumer payments, PYUSD on Stellar offers small and medium-sized businesses access to near-instant settlement and real-time working capital. Companies can use PYUSD to pay suppliers, manage inventory, or cover operational costs without the delays typically associated with traditional finance.

According to Paypal liquidity providers can participate by backing these financing opportunities and earning potential returns linked to real-world commerce. This creates a virtuous cycle of faster payments, improved liquidity, and enhanced financial inclusion, explains PayPal.

PYUSD’s fully backed reserves—held in U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. Treasuries, and similar cash equivalents—add trust and transparency. Oversight from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ensures a high regulatory standard.

PayPal Deepens Onchain Presence

“PayPal continues to be at the forefront of payments, meeting our customers where they are — online, offline, and now onchain,” said May Zabaneh, Vice President of Crypto at PayPal.

“Expanding PYUSD to Stellar broadens access to PYUSD and opens up new use cases and opportunities for seamless transactions for customers.”

With this move, PayPal strengthens its role in the stablecoin ecosystem, offering consumers and enterprises a digital currency that bridges traditional finance with blockchain-powered efficiency.

Stellar’s Growing Role in Digital Payments

Stellar, which has processed over 20 billion operations across nearly 10 million accounts, provides a proven network for innovation in payments. Developers can integrate PYUSD into programmable payment solutions and enterprise-grade platforms using Stellar’s open-source SDKs and Soroban smart contracts.

“Having a global leader like PayPal bring PYUSD to the Stellar network is a major step forward in how stablecoins can power real-world payments,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. “This milestone sets the stage for broader adoption and innovation.”

