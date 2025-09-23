PayPal Ventures Expands Into Stablecoins With PYUSD

Key Highlights

PayPal USD enables instant, low-fee payments on Stablechain

$28M seed funding boosts stablecoin-focused blockchain network

Stable and PayPal plan new products to reshape digital payments

PayPal Ventures and Stable Push Blockchain Payments Forward

PayPal Ventures, the venture arm of PayPal, has joined the latest funding round for the Stable project, which is developing its own L1 blockchain, Stablechain. The collaboration also includes the integration of PayPal’s stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), into the blockchain ecosystem.

The PYUSD stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, will enable users to make fast, low-cost transactions for both commercial and financial purposes on Stablechain. The implementation will leverage the LayerZero cross-chain protocol, ensuring broad blockchain compatibility and near-instant transaction finality.

Exploring the Future of Payments With PYUSD

Stable and PayPal are not stopping at just integration. Both companies plan to explore additional products related to stablecoin utility and digital payments over the coming months. The roadmap for 2025 promises further updates and new product launches, signaling a continued push for innovation in blockchain-based payments.

Seed Funding Strengthens Stablechain Ambitions

In early August 2025, Stable raised $28 million in seed funding to develop a network optimized for stablecoins and payment transactions. This funding positions Stablechain to become a leading platform for next-generation blockchain payments, powered by PYUSD.

With PayPal’s backing and a strong technological foundation, PYUSD’s launch on Stablechain could redefine the way businesses and users transact digitally, paving the way for a faster, cheaper, and more efficient blockchain payment ecosystem.