PayPal’s PYUSD enters Tron, Avalanche via LayerZero rails

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/19 04:13
Movement
MOVE$0.1345+3.22%
Octavia
VIA$0.0154+0.65%

PayPal is expanding the reach of its stablecoin. Using LayerZero’s interoperability rails, PYUSD is launching onto nine new chains, including Tron and Avalanche, in a strategic move to capture market share from native ecosystem stablecoins.

Summary
  • PayPal expands PYUSD to nine new blockchains, including Tron and Avalanche, via LayerZero.
  • The launch introduces PYUSD0, a fungible standard unifying liquidity across supported chains.

According to an announcement on September 18, the interoperability protocol LayerZero is now the primary rail for PayPal’s stablecoin expansion. This technical integration, utilizing LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra model, deploys a new permissionless token standard, PYUSD0, onto nine additional blockchains.

The move strategically positions PYUSD on high-throughput ecosystems like Tron, Avalanche, Abstract, Sei, Stable and Aptos, directly inserting the PayPal-branded dollar into competitive markets long dominated by native stablecoins.

What PYUSD0 means for PayPal’s stablecoin push

PayPal’s expansion is powered by a new technical standard dubbed PYUSD0, which is far more significant than a simple wrapped token. The omnichain fungible token standard, native to LayerZero’s protocol, ensures that the asset on a chain like Tron is not a mere derivative but is the exact same, fully fungible PYUSD held on Ethereum or Solana.

Crucially, users do not need to distinguish between PYUSD and PYUSD0. Both are fungible and redeemable at parity, creating a single liquidity pool across every supported blockchain. For PayPal, this represents a fundamental upgrade from operating isolated deployments to managing a single, omnipresent asset.

The strategic importance of this move cannot be overstated for PayPal’s competitive stance. While its $1.9 billion market cap is dwarfed by incumbents, this integration provides a scalable on-ramp to the vast, established user bases on chains like Tron. It is a direct offering to developers on Aptos, Sei, and Avalanche, providing them with a major, compliant stablecoin option that carries the trust of a legacy fintech name

This development also serves as the first major validation of LayerZero’s acquisition of the Stargate bridge protocol. The integration leverages Stargate’s pioneering “Hydra model,” a framework designed to extend assets from a central hub onto a multitude of spoke chains.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

The products, issued under a joint venture between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, mark the first time American investors can […] The post Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.013985-3.16%
XRP
XRP$3.0875+1.72%
DOGE
DOGE$0.28135+2.49%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/19 04:35
Partager
Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

The world's most valuable chip company is betting big on its struggling rival, creating an alliance that follows the Trump administration's own Intel bailout
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.691+0.31%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1479+3.86%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:07
Partager
NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

NFTStrategy brings PunkStrategy’s perpetual tokenomics to all NFT collections, creating programmable buy pressure.
NFT
NFT$0.000000443+0.43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 03:12
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Historic Debut: U.S. Sees Launch of Spot ETFs for DOGE and XRP

Intel Spikes 23% on Deal With Nvidia to Develop AI Hardware

NFTStrategy: Extending the PunkStrategy Flywheel

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis & Prediction and Mutuum Finance’s (MUTM) Potential Growth in 2025