PBOC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1108 vs. 7.1161 previous

2025/08/27 14:47
On Wednesday, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1108 as compared to the previous day’s fix of 7.1188 and 7.1559 Reuters estimate.

PBOC FAQs

The primary monetary policy objectives of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) are to safeguard price stability, including exchange rate stability, and promote economic growth. China’s central bank also aims to implement financial reforms, such as opening and developing the financial market.

The PBoC is owned by the state of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), so it is not considered an autonomous institution. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Committee Secretary, nominated by the Chairman of the State Council, has a key influence on the PBoC’s management and direction, not the governor. However, Mr. Pan Gongsheng currently holds both of these posts.

Unlike the Western economies, the PBoC uses a broader set of monetary policy instruments to achieve its objectives. The primary tools include a seven-day Reverse Repo Rate (RRR), Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), foreign exchange interventions and Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR). However, The Loan Prime Rate (LPR) is China’s benchmark interest rate. Changes to the LPR directly influence the rates that need to be paid in the market for loans and mortgages and the interest paid on savings. By changing the LPR, China’s central bank can also influence the exchange rates of the Chinese Renminbi.

Yes, China has 19 private banks – a small fraction of the financial system. The largest private banks are digital lenders WeBank and MYbank, which are backed by tech giants Tencent and Ant Group, per The Straits Times. In 2014, China allowed domestic lenders fully capitalized by private funds to operate in the state-dominated financial sector.

Bitmain has partnered with listed company Ruihe Shuzhi to provide cloud computing mining services.

PANews reported on August 27th that Bitmain and Hong Kong-listed Ruihe Digital Intelligence have officially reached a partnership. Ruihe will deploy Bitcoin (BTC) assets through Bitmain's HOST ANTMINER one-stop cloud mining service, expanding its revenue stream. This arrangement reduces operational complexity and risk exposure to hardware failures, energy management, and technical challenges. It allows Ruihe to conveniently deploy BTC assets and flexibly adjust its mining scale based on demand without being constrained by fixed assets. Under the terms of the service agreement, Ruihe also has the right to purchase mining machines, allowing it to directly control mining operations and hardware when necessary.
PANews2025/08/27 15:57
Trend Research is suspected to control 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Trend Research not only holds 173,000 ETH, but also controls 64.25% of the total tokens of the
PANews2025/06/20 22:44
Trump Media Accelerates Crypto Portfolio with $6.4B Deal with Crypto.com

Trump Media is collaborating with Crypto.com in a $6.4B deal and has acquired $105 million in $CRO tokens as Crypto.com invests $50 million.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 16:30
