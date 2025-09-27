The PCE inflation figures for the month of August, published this Friday, September 27, confirm apparent stability, with progress as expected. A key indicator for the Federal Reserve, the PCE remains above the target, while American consumption continues to surprise with its strength. In a context of monetary tension, these data maintain uncertainty about the future trajectory of interest rates. L’article PCE Report Confirms No Surprises, US Demand Remains Strong est apparu en premier sur Cointribune. The PCE inflation figures for the month of August, published this Friday, September 27, confirm apparent stability, with progress as expected. A key indicator for the Federal Reserve, the PCE remains above the target, while American consumption continues to surprise with its strength. In a context of monetary tension, these data maintain uncertainty about the future trajectory of interest rates. L’article PCE Report Confirms No Surprises, US Demand Remains Strong est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.