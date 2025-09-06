‘Peacemaker’ Just Made The Old, Bad ‘Suicide Squad’ Movie DCU Canon

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 22:28
Moonveil
MORE$0.0991+4.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016952+7.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.010847-1.88%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01317-0.97%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002528-0.94%
SquadSwap
SQUAD$0.06373-1.84%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.0000000073-4.94%

I literally just wrote an article about how James Gunn has made the DCU good, but ultimately confusing about what is canon and where things are going forward. Nothing is more confusing than what he’s done with Peacemaker, retconning things to make the entire show DCU canon rather than DCEU as it was previously, making apparently parts of his 2021 Suicide Squad movie canon as well, but now? For some reason, he’s decided to reach all the way back and make at least part of the very bad, original 2016 Suicide Squad movie canon too.

That movie obviously shares Rick Flagg Jr., who was in the second Gunn film and now, Peacemaker. But Peacemaker himself hopping to a different dimension has thrown a wrench into things. In that world, Emelia Harcourt is sleeping with Flagg, but Flagg is also said to be dating/in love with June Moone, who is Enchantress in the 2016 Suicide Squad and its main villain.

Again, this gets so confusing. 1) there are carryover characters from 2016 to 2021 between Suicide Squad movies like Flagg and Boomerang, and those both existed in the DCEU. 2) Gunn has picked out parts of his own Suicide Squad movie to be canon in the main timeline in Peacemaker. 3) Now, he’s made 2016 Suicide Squad canon by this Flagg storyline, which takes place right before that film, but with Peacemaker taking place a while after. So either this is technically part of the DCU, or you can classify it as the “other world” Gunn just jumped to is an acknowledgement of the DCEU being an adjacent dimension rather than totally erased. Just…what.

I think we just have to expect this from Gunn at this point, who does not seem interested in making the connection between the DCU and DCEU all that fixed or clear. I think Gunn is a little over-involved in making Peacemaker close to the center of the DCU now, as he’s just said that it will serve as a clear lead-in to Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel, and there are strong hints, if not confirmation, that Superman himself is probably going to show up near the end of season 2 of Peacemaker. And again, this is the extremely R-rated Peacemaker, a show that just had an orgy in the first 30 minutes, so have fun, PG-13 Superman fans!

I guess I don’t mind this, it’s not the end of the world, but it’s almost not really even worth considering now. Is Harley Quinn going to be canon? Gunn doesn’t seem to know. Is Jared Leto Joker? No, Gunn hates him. But this Flagg/Peacemaker/Suicide Squad stuff is just all over the place, and I don’t think there’s any good way to parse it right now.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/06/peacemaker-just-made-the-old-bad-suicide-squad-movie-dcu-canon/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.0094-6.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.304-0.27%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11217-2.20%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Partager
Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

The Arizona Senate has voted to revive House Bill 2324, a Bitcoin reserve bill that initially failed in the House.
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014314-4.88%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 12:00
Partager
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Arizona Senate revives Bitcoin reserve bill after reconsideration vote

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026