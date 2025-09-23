peaq has partnered with DualMint and KanayaAI to launch the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in Hong Kong. The AI-powered vertical farm will share revenue with NFT holders while boosting efficiency and sustainability. peaq, the blockchain platform for the Machine Economy, has launched the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in partnership with DualMint and agritech firm KanayaAI. [...]]]>peaq has partnered with DualMint and KanayaAI to launch the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in Hong Kong. The AI-powered vertical farm will share revenue with NFT holders while boosting efficiency and sustainability. peaq, the blockchain platform for the Machine Economy, has launched the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in partnership with DualMint and agritech firm KanayaAI. [...]]]>

peaq Launches World’s First Tokenized Robo-Farm in Hong Kong With DualMint and KanayaAI

Par : Crypto News Flash
2025/09/23 21:07
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.76+3.24%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249-0.08%
peaq network
PEAQ$0.12173+8.90%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01134-6.66%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004373+0.25%
  • peaq has partnered with DualMint and KanayaAI to launch the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in Hong Kong.
  • The AI-powered vertical farm will share revenue with NFT holders while boosting efficiency and sustainability.

peaq, the blockchain platform for the Machine Economy, has launched the world’s first tokenized robo-farm in partnership with DualMint and agritech firm KanayaAI. KanayaAI operates an AI-powered vertical farm in Hong Kong, which will grow vegetables such as lettuce, kale, and spinach. Through this partnership, revenue from the farm will be shared with token holders via NFTs on peaq.

The farm is expected to go live in Q4 2025 and with the use of AI and robotics, up to 80% of farming tasks will be automated. This will reduce labor costs by half compared to traditional farms. 

With hydroponic systems and climate controls, the facility is projected to deliver 20% higher yields than conventional farms, completing around 12 crop cycles annually instead of the usual three or four.

How peaq’s Robo-Farm Turns Fresh Produce Into Investor Returns

KanayaAI designed and operates the facility, while DualMint tokenized its cashflow into NFTs that pay yields estimated at 20% APY. A waiting list for the farm’s token is already open via DualMint and peaq’s portal.

According to peaq, the initiative illustrates how automation and tokenization can combine to make everyday infrastructure community-owned. By tying yields to demand for fresh produce rather than crypto markets, the model aims to offer stable, real-world-backed returns.

On the other hand, Bill Lee, co-founder and CEO of DualMint said:

Hong Kong is growing interest in ecological sustainability, and this partnership is a good illustration of that. The vertical design allows the farm to use land 10 times more efficiently, consume only a tenth of the water of traditional farms, and operate without pesticides.

Peaq can now enable communities to co-own robots and infrastructure that serve them through expanding the Machine Economy. Co-founder Leonard Dorlöchter framed the project as an alternative to corporate-driven automation.

With this development, peaq, DualMint, and KanayaAI are testing whether tokenized machines like farms, laundromats, and vending networks can provide reliable, community-backed income streams, opening a new category of real-world assets onchain.

]]>
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01565+2.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06041+0.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014195-4.50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.455-0.43%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13556+11.39%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002886-2.69%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!