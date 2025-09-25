peaq, a blockchain network purpose-built for the Machine Economy, has announced the launch of the world’s first tokenized vertical robo-farm.peaq, a blockchain network purpose-built for the Machine Economy, has announced the launch of the world’s first tokenized vertical robo-farm.

peaq Powers the Launch of the First Tokenized Robo-Farm

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/25 16:25
peaq network
PEAQ$0.1032-8.21%
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.33-2.26%

peaq, a blockchain network purpose-built for the Machine Economy, has announced the launch of the world’s first tokenized vertical robo-farm. Developed in partnership with urban agritech firm KanayaAI and tokenization platform DualMint, the project brings AI-driven automation and real-world asset tokenization together in a new model for sustainable, community-driven agriculture.

The semi-autonomous vertical farm, located in a prime area of Hong Kong, is designed to supply fresh vegetables to local residents through a subscription service. Operated by KanayaAI and tokenized via DualMint on the peaq network, the facility will grow crops such as lettuce, kale, and spinach across approximately 12 cycles per year, significantly more than the three to four annual cycles typical of traditional farming.

The farm’s yield potential is supported by AI-powered robotics and hydroponic systems, which are expected to reduce labor costs by up to 50% while increasing crop output by 20% compared to conventional farms of similar size. The system also boasts a proprietary vertical design that allows it to use land ten times more efficiently and consume only one-tenth of the water, all without pesticides. These efficiencies align with Hong Kong’s broader ecological sustainability goals.

Through DualMint, ownership in the farm is represented by NFTs on the peaq blockchain, entitling holders to yields based on the farm’s revenue. The public waitlist for these tokens is now open via DualMint and the peaq Portal, offering early access to those who register in advance. The expected annual percentage yield (APY) for participants is around 20%.

The farm is expected to become operational in Q4 2025 and will automate approximately 80% of manual farming tasks using AI and robotics. It marks a significant step forward in the integration of physical AI- intelligent robotics, with blockchain infrastructure, a trend highlighted by the World Economic Forum as key to the next wave of industrial automation.

Dr. Princeton Wong, CFO of KanayaAI, highlighted the advantages of vertical farming in densely populated urban centers:“Vertical farms provide a far more eco-friendly alternative to traditional farming, made cheaper and more efficient through advances in robotics and AI,” he said. “They are a perfect solution for major urban areas like Hong Kong, where space must be used as efficiently as possible, and tokenization enables urban communities to co-own the very farms that bring fresh produce to their tables every day. DualMint and peaq are the perfect partners for this project, bringing this vision to life with their vast experience and focus on real-world businesses, assets, and impact.”

peaq’s involvement in the project supports its broader vision of enabling community participation in the Machine Economy. Through tokenization, individuals can co-own and benefit from income-generating machines such as autonomous farms, stores, and service robots.

As the first of its kind, the tokenized smart farm signals a shift toward decentralized ownership models in the automation age, leveraging Web3 to anchor economic participation in real-world demand. DualMint has indicated plans to bring additional tokenized robotics,  dubbed “Boring Robots”, to peaq in the near future, further expanding this ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

Dogecoin millionaires grab $480 million worth of DOGE ahead of potential 25% price rally
DOGE
DOGE$0.23169-4.27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 16:27
Partager
How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

The post How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin’s price action is capturing traders’ attention after dropping below the crucial $112,000 mark. This has led to the burning question: how low can Bitcoin go? So, giving a brief overview, in the past 24 hours, BTC price slipped 0.56% to $111,872.56, extending a week-long slide. Growing volatility, heavy liquidations, and macroeconomic jitters have put …
Bitcoin
BTC$111,638.31-1.13%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/25 17:30
Partager
The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The meme coin economy is shifting fast, and MAGAX leads with AI tools and explosive 16,600% forecasts. This makes it one of the best presale to watch in 2025.
Memecoin
MEME$0.002255-4.16%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1212-2.96%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/25 16:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

2,000,000,000 Dogecoin Bought in 48 Hours as DOGE Millionaires Reload

How Low Can Bitcoin Price Drop Next? Key Levels to Watch!

The Meme Coin Economy Just Flipped: MAGAX Leads With AI and 16,600% Forecasts

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin (BTC) Teeters at $112,000: Will This Key Support Level Hold?