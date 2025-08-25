Pendle Price Prediction 2025–2031: Could PENDLE Soar Beyond $50?

Par : Tronweekly
2025/08/25 15:00
DeFi
DEFI$0.001694-2.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-4.28%
Pendle
PENDLE$5.488-8.31%
Pendle
  • Pendle is currently priced at $5.73 market cap valued at $998.9 million, gaining 6.21.
  • 27.52% monthly jump indicates potential growth to retail as well as institutional investors.
  • Long-term forecasts show that the asset may reach $53.08 by 2031, signaling a strong DeFi investment opportunity.

PENDLE is currently trading at $5.73, reflecting a 4.89% decline. The circulating supply is 167,719,000 PENDLE, giving it a market capitalization of $998.9 million. Despite the recent dip, the token has shown resilience, attracting attention from investors seeking DeFi opportunities.

AD 4nXfWreZcwfiwggGR1aILRMseiH1sZMuhDFfFh7XODRa 2WMKjn98vKRp9 i1h6UryRJ66r9qRbUMaRlViJ0eV 8MhPal11rPFZgaovjU3cvDCb46zsOTvoJYSMmTV1JZkMeMi54PnQ?key=gJXZpwsZH Vyz1RAiTMP6ASource: TradingView

Since the last seven days, Pendle has gained 6.21%, showing immense buying momentum. Its current performance shows promising growth. Traders closely monitor the altcoin’s movement since its usage on decentralized financial platforms keeps gaining ground, making it an interesting choice for medium-term portfolios.

The asset rose 27.52% over the past month, gaining around $2.20. This rapid growth underscores the coin’s prospect as a viable investment asset. As the trend persists, Pendle may turn out to be a must-have asset in diversified cryptocurrency portfolios among both retail and institutional investors.

Short-Term Price Predictions and Analysis

Cryptocurrency expert Gustavo Maldonado expects Pendle to $4.87 as the highest point till the end of 2025, which may indicate a short positive trend. Technical indicators suggest that the mood of the market is positive. The Fear & Greed Index reads 53, which is an indication of a neutral but slightly positive atmosphere for buyers.

According to the algorithmic analysis of recent market trends during the past 30 days, the asset is expected to increase to $5.75 in August 2025.

In September 2025, the price of the asset is estimated to increase marginally by 0.19% reaching $5.98. There were 47% of green days with 13.69% volatility during the last 30 days. Analysts consider the present moment as the right time for investing. Short-term investors may benefit from potential price rebounds in the coming months.

AD 4nXe17goe2rh4EVw73 lhFWovlqyqbmPo5u BysBfUkWI5iUk c92djYMQinvcfIl5ueuoIWY3mzMABmb54b14 11CXqWWQ6WvvyhQkUsNmzQnrQPnZf1FjSource: CoinCodex

In 2026, the altcoin could see hitting a low of $6.55 and a high of $7.79, with the average trading price of $6.73. The uptrend, in line with the adoption of the network’s future yield trading innovations and the growing use of Pendle’s future yield trading mechanisms, which remain attractive to DeFi enthusiasts.

Also Read: Pendle price analysis shows consolidation, targeting $7.20 breakout soon

Pendle Long-Term Outlook and Forecasts

The forecast for Pendle in the year 2027 is a price range from $9.05 to $11.43, with the average price being $9.31. By the year 2028, the predictions are that the lowest price of the cryptocurrency will be $13.83 and the highest will be $15.71, which denotes a gradual usage and incorporation of the token in the DeFi platforms. The average of the expected prices is $14.21.

The altcoin’s growth persists, with 2029 estimates varying from $20.48 to $23.77, averaging $21.05. By 2030, the token will potentially hit a low of $30.95 and a high of $35.69, averaging $31.79. This trend is considered an opportunity for long-term accumulation by analysts.

The asset may reach a maximum value of $53.08 and a minimum value of $44.49 by 2031. The average rate will be $45.74. Based on the predictions above, there is great potential that investors may realize long-term returns within the DeFi market, solidifying it as a high-yielding asset.

Also Read: PENDLE Price Prediction 2025: Will Pendle Break $11 or Fall Below $5?

