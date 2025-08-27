Pengu Flips Bonk, Will Layer Brett Flip Pepe To Become Best Solana and Ethereum Meme Coins

The meme coin market is never short of surprises. New tokens rise quickly, old favorites lose momentum, and community hype can shift overnight. Recently, Pengu has grabbed attention by overtaking Bonk Coin as Solana’s most talked-about meme project. On Ethereum, Pepe still holds its crown, but Layer Brett (LBRETT) is emerging with real utility and a presale buzz that has traders wondering if it could flip Pepe in the same way Pengu overtook Bonk.

Pengu’s (PENGU) rise on Solana

Pengu has become one of the hottest meme coins in the Solana ecosystem. Known for its strong community and fresh branding, it has quickly built momentum and trading activity. Social media support has been key, pushing Pengu into the spotlight as Solana users look for the next token to rally. Its surge shows how fast sentiment can shift in the meme coin space, with Pengu now challenging more established names. Some traders even see it as the start of a new wave of Solana meme dominance, with Pengu leading the charge.

Bonk Coin (BONK) feels the pressure

Bonk Coin was once the flagship meme coin from Solana, but the arrival of Pengu has put it under pressure. While Bonk still enjoys significant trading volume and recognition, the hype is not what it once was. For many traders, Bonk Coin now represents an older chapter of Solana meme culture, while Pengu is seen as the fresher play.

Even so, Bonk’s liquidity and listings across major exchanges give it staying power, meaning it won’t vanish anytime soon. The real question is whether Bonk can reinvent itself or if it will slowly fade into the background as Pengu gains more traction.

Pepe coin (PEPE) remains Ethereum’s top meme

On the Ethereum side, Pepe continues to dominate as one of the most recognizable meme tokens. It built a multibillion-dollar market cap off sheer community energy and viral momentum, and its name still carries weight across the market. However, critics often highlight the lack of utility as a weakness.

While the community remains strong, the future of Pepe depends on whether it can keep traders engaged as new meme projects enter the scene. Despite these doubts, Pepe’s established recognition ensures that it remains a benchmark for new meme tokens to measure themselves against.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) sets sights on Ethereum

This is where Layer Brett (LBRETT) comes in. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it combines meme energy with actual blockchain mechanics like faster transactions and cheaper fees. The presale has already drawn huge attention, thanks to staking rewards close to 1,900%, which encourages long-term participation.

Unlike many meme coins, Layer Brett also has a roadmap that includes NFT integrations, gamified features, and future cross-chain support. Traders are now asking if it could flip Pepe just as Pengu flipped Bonk on Solana. With Ethereum congestion pushing more users toward Layer 2 solutions, Layer Brett is well-positioned to benefit from both the meme narrative and real scalability demand.

Final thoughts

The stories of Pengu, Bonk Coin, Pepe, and Layer Brett highlight how quickly the meme coin market evolves. Pengu’s rise shows that new challengers can overtake old favorites in weeks, while Bonk remains a reminder of Solana’s first meme craze. Pepe continues to dominate Ethereum, but Layer Brett’s mix of scalability, staking rewards, and presale momentum has positioned it as a serious contender.

For those searching for the next 100x meme coin, watching how these four tokens perform could provide key insights into where the biggest gains might be made.

