PENGU token loses 20% in August amid Pudgy Party game launch

The official crypto token of Pudgy Penguins had a tough month, consistent with a broader decline in NFT markets and digital collectibles.

Pudgy Penguins’ native token slipped on Friday despite the project’s new title ranking among Apple’s top downloads.

The PENGU (PENGU) token fell by nearly 4% on Friday, following the launch of Pudgy Party, a battle royale game released on Android and iOS, regardless the game recording over 50,000 downloads on the Google Play store and landing in the top 10 most downloaded games on Apple’s App Store.

Pudgy Penguins is a popular non-fungible token (NFT) project in the crypto space. The project supplements its onchain digital presence with trading cards, plushy penguin-themed toys, video games and other physical merchandise.



According to CoinMarketCap, the token declined by over 20% over the past 30 days.

Read more