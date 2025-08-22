Penguin Mania Kicks In As $4.1M  Raised Ahead of BPENGU Listing

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/22 18:16
bitcoin-peguins

Bitcoin Penguins is emerging as the hottest new meme coin contender, riding the wave of excitement sparked by the massive success of Pudgy Penguins.

In every bull market, a new meme coin theme emerges and delivers explosive gains. In 2021, dog-themed meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu performed exceptionally, while in 2024, frog-themed memes like Pepe and Brett led the sector.

Experts believe that the 2025 bull market is around the corner, and the Penguins are the most promising contenders to be winners in this market. 

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has already laid the success roadmap with a 540% surge in a few weeks and reached a valuation of $2 billion. Bitcoin Penguins (BPENGU) is replicating the growth curve with over $4.1m raised in just two weeks of presale launch. 

The flash presale will run for a total of just 30 days, and now only 5 days are left to BPENGU tokens before the presale closes on August 27th.

Bitcoin Penguins set to dominate the upcoming altcoin season

Bitcoin dominance falling below 60% for the first time in six months makes it clear – altcoin season is around the corner. Altcoin season is the most exciting time for the crypto market, where 10x-50x moves can occur in just a few weeks. 

Generally, in the altcoin season, meme coins get the most traction with the best potential memes surging 10x-50x in a matter of days. 

The first major Penguin-themed meme coin, Pudgy Penguins, made headlines with its surge of over 700% from its April lows. Now, the profit is being rotated to Bitcoin Penguins. The hype around Penguins combined with Bitcoin’s trust could make Bitcoin Penguins the next big thing in the crypto market.

However, BPENGU is not just another meme coin; it has an outrageous aim: to buy Antarctica for penguins. Bitcoin Penguins is emerging as the next big penguin contender, riding the wave of excitement from meme investors. But there’s more to it!

BTC giveaway attracts massive investor interest

The highlight of the BPENGU presale is the weekly 1 BTC giveaway. The Bitcoin Penguins team is conducting a BTC giveaway every week to one lucky presale investor. This program has skyrocketed the demand in the presale, not only attracting meme coin investors but also attracting Bitcoin lovers. 

The first Bitcoin giveaway winner had $17.5 worth of BPENGU tokens, but won a whole Bitcoin now worth well over $110,000. 

On Tuesday, the team announced another Bitcoin winner, “wallet ending with 5bD43.” There are more BTC giveaways left where presale investors can win a whole 1 BTC. 

btc-jackpot

Beyond giveaways, the Bitcoin Penguins project is marching toward bigger goals. By October, it aims for a $1B FDV while forming global partnerships that strengthen its reach. Strong fundamentals and rapid developments make BPENGU one of the best cryptos to buy now. 

The clock’s ticking—the presale closes in 5 days

As signs of altcoin season grow stronger, smart money is rotating into high-potential altcoins, particularly new theme-based meme coins. Having raised $4.1m in less than a month, Bitcoin Penguins has proved why it is the most promising contender for this cycle. 

With a very short time before the presale end on Sept 2nd, this could be the last opportunity for investors to snag BPENGU tokens at a bargain price of $0.00180.

Visit the official Bitcoin Penguins website to learn more about the presale before the August 27 close.

