Pennsylvania Lawmaker Proposes Ban on Public Officials Trading Crypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 23:11
MemeCore
M$0,45817-0,46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,922+5,99%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10239+2,47%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,00393+6,90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021911+0,33%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05931+0,81%
Comedian
BAN$0,08501-2,67%

Ben Waxman, a Democrat representing District 182 in Pennsylvania’s House of Representatives, has introduced legislation “to prohibit elected officials from profiting off cryptocurrency while in office.”

Waxman introduced HB1812 on Wednesday with eight Democratic co-sponsors in response to what he called “corruption” perpetuated at the federal level by US President Donald Trump.

The Pennsylvania lawmaker accused Trump of financially benefiting from crypto projects like his memecoin, Official Trump (TRUMP), and pushing policies to “roll back federal oversight of crypto markets, shielding these schemes from scrutiny.”

“In Pennsylvania, no public official should be allowed to use their office to enrich themselves through cryptocurrency schemes,” said Waxman. “That’s why I’m introducing legislation to prohibit elected officials from profiting off cryptocurrency while in office. This includes launching, promoting, or trading in coins where they hold a personal financial interest.”

The claims that Trump and his family have used his presidential campaign and office to personally profit from crypto ventures have prompted pushback from many at the state and federal levels. Several Democrats in the US Congress have proposed legislation similar to Waxman’s in the federal government to ban public officials, including the president, from issuing, sponsoring, or endorsing digital assets while in office.

Related: Crypto miner deserts Pennsylvania site, fails to plug wells: Report

Waxman’s bill, if passed, would amend Title 65 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes to bar public officials and their immediate families from engaging in “prohibited financial transactions” involving more than $1,000 in crypto while in office and for a year after finishing their terms. It would also require them to divest from their crypto holdings within 90 days of the bill becoming law.

Potential penalties included fees up to $50,000, though some violations of restricted activities under the law could mean up to five years in prison.

Pennsylvania rejects Bitcoin reserve plans

The proposed crypto ban followed Pennsylvania Representative Mike Cabell’s introduction of a bill empowering the treasurer to invest up to 10% of the state’s funds in Bitcoin (BTC). The BTC reserve plan, introduced in November, never left the state’s House finance committee.

Magazine: Can privacy survive in US crypto policy after Roman Storm’s conviction?

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/pennsylvania-bill-ban-public-officials-crypto?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

The pressure on the digital euro continues to grow: in 2025 the market for dollar stablecoin is estimated to be around $288 billion.
Triathon
GROW$0,0108+0,93%
American Coin
USA$0,0000008095+5,59%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,04195+7,39%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 21:30
Partager
Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

A mining ban went into effect in the African nation in April 2024, followed by Chinese officials warning residents not to “support or engage in virtual currency mining activities.” The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, announced more than a thousand arrests and the seizure of about $100 million as part of a crackdown that included cryptocurrency miners and fraudsters.In a Friday notice, Interpol said it had coordinated with authorities in Angola to dismantle 25 crypto mining centers being illegally run by 60 Chinese nationals. The organization said it had seized equipment worth more than $37 million, which the Angolan government plans to distribute to “vulnerable areas.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,1024+2,63%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006168--%
Particl
PART$0,1848+2,15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/23 00:03
Partager
China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

China Renaissance Holdings Limited has partnered with YZi Labs to deepen its footprint in the crypto asset space, particularly within the BNB Chain ecosystem.  In a voluntary disclosure today, the company revealed the signing of a non-binding Strategic Cooperation Memorandum. $100 Million in BNB Allocation As part of the agreement, China Renaissance will allocate approximately $100 million to BNB. This makes it the first Hong Kong-listed company to include BNB in its crypto asset portfolio.  The move seeks to generate competitive yields from the BNB ecosystem while also securing long-term involvement in high-quality projects within the BNB Chain. The partnership will also focus on promoting Web3 initiatives and the compliant listing of BNB on licensed Hong Kong crypto asset exchanges. In collaboration with China Asset Management (Hong Kong) and other ecosystem players, China Renaissance plans to develop fund-based investment products and further the adoption of BNB through compliant financial channels. RWA Fund to Integrate BNB in Real-World Use Cases Under the guidance and cooperation of YZi Labs, China Renaissance intends to launch a multi-hundred-million-dollar Real-World Asset (RWA) fund. The fund aims to accelerate the integration of BNB public chain technology in stablecoin and RWA applications, particularly among Hong Kong-listed companies. YZi Labs will serve as a strategic advisor in the cooperation, supporting China Renaissance with: Ecosystem project referrals and third-party connections (custodians, validators, infrastructure providers) Branding and promotional support via official channels Collaborative Web3 and capital markets initiatives Together, the parties plan to identify and execute new growth opportunities that benefit China Renaissance’s financial services capabilities and the BNB Chain ecosystem. BNB Breaks New ATH Amid Institutional Frenzy Notably, BNB is the native token of BNB Chain, one of the most actively used blockchains globally. It helps in powering transactions, securing the network through governance, and supporting applications in DeFi and beyond. Market-wise, BNB surged to an all-time high of $881 on Thursday, continuing a strong uptrend with a 35% gain over the past 60 days. A wave of institutional interest has fueled the rally. In July, companies like Windtree Therapeutics and Nano Labs collectively invested $610 million into BNB. However, not all corporate crypto bets have fared well. Windtree’s stock, which initially soared on the announcement, has since plunged nearly 90%, putting it at risk of delisting from the Nasdaq. While the memorandum between China Renaissance and YZi Labs is non-binding and subject to final agreements, the collaboration further confirms institutional confidence in BNB and its ecosystem.
Binance Coin
BNB$895,53+6,43%
RealLink
REAL$0,05481+8,04%
Movement
MOVE$0,1354+6,69%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 23:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Digital euro, ongoing EU breakthrough: after the GENIUS Act USA on stablecoin, the Ethereum and Solana option emerges

Interpol coordinates crackdown on illegal Angola-based crypto miners

China Renaissance to Allocate $100M in BNB, Signs Deal with YZi Labs

Ohio House passes bill allowing up to $200 tax-free crypto payments

Australia Cracks Down on 14,000 Online Scams – Over 3,000 Involve Crypto