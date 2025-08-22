Pennsylvania lawmakers propose banning public officials from holding and trading cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on August 22nd that, according to Cointelegraph, Pennsylvania Representative Ben Waxman introduced HB1812, which would prohibit incumbent public officials and their immediate family members from holding, trading, or promoting cryptocurrencies in which they have a financial interest, both during their term and within one year of leaving office. The bill would require divestiture within 90 days and impose fines of up to $50,000 and imprisonment of up to five years. The bill addresses allegations that former US President Trump and his family profited from crypto projects.
