PEPE Beats Out Shiba Inu In Major Meme Coin Metric

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 02:42
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0,01059+%2,41
FUNToken
FUN$0,009437+%0,15
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8,374-%0,66
Bonk
BONK$0,00002004-%3,23
Moonveil
MORE$0,09738-%0,67
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000553+%0,18
Major
MAJOR$0,15148+%0,65
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000963+%0,52
Memecoin
MEME$0,002504-%1,91

Quick Highlights

  • PEPE has surpassed Shiba Inu in social activity with 1.5M interactions, showing rising popularity in the meme coin space.
  • Trading volume for PEPE hit $295M in 24 hours, more than double Shiba Inu’s $120M, signaling stronger investor momentum.
  • Despite falling behind in activity, Shiba Inu maintains a $7B market cap and 1.5M holders, far above PEPE’s $4B and 482K.

PEPE has overtaken Shiba Inu in a key indicator that often drives meme coin performance. While Dogecoin continues to dominate the sector, the younger PEPE token has managed to surpass Shiba Inu in both social activity and trading volume. 

This shift underscores the competitive nature of the meme coin market, where popularity and engagement often dictate momentum. Despite holding a higher market cap, Shiba Inu’s influence appears to be slipping compared to PEPE’s growing traction.

Social Activity Rankings Highlight Shift

According to an update shared by Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie, PEPE has moved ahead of Shiba Inu in social activity metrics. The report showed Dogecoin holding the lead with 3.6 million interactions across 37,800 engaged posts. 

Behind it, PEPE registered 1.5 million interactions spread across 22,800 posts. In contrast, Shiba Inu ranked third with 791,600 interactions from 15,600 posts, marking a significant gap between the two rivals.

Source: X

Other meme coins also appeared in the rankings. The TRUMP meme coin placed fourth, followed by PUMP, a project from the Pump Fun team, which outperformed BONK to secure a top-five position. Additional names such as PENGU, FARTCOIN, GOAT, and GIGA were listed in descending order of social activity. Analysts note that these figures highlight the fast-changing dynamics of the meme coin sector, where online engagement directly fuels market sentiment.

Trading Volume and Market Position

PEPE’s momentum has also extended into trading activity. Data from CoinGecko indicated that PEPE recorded over $583.1 million in 24-hour trading volume. By comparison, Shiba Inu’s trading volume stood at just over $205 million during the same period. This disparity suggests that PEPE has captured a stronger share of current investor interest, despite being newer to the market.

However, Shiba Inu continues to lead in market capitalization and holder count. At the time of reporting, Shiba Inu’s market cap was above $7 billion, compared to PEPE’s $4 billion. 

In addition, data from Etherscan showed Shiba Inu with over 1.5 million holders, far exceeding PEPE’s 482,000. These figures indicate that while PEPE is gaining momentum in terms of activity and volume, Shiba Inu retains a more established base.

PEPE/USDT Source: TradingView

These developments reflect the ongoing evolution of meme coin dynamics. Social engagement and trading activity remain crucial for growth, yet long-term adoption still favors tokens with larger holder communities. The competition between PEPE and Shiba Inu is expected to remain a central storyline within the meme coin market as investors track which asset can sustain its position.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10853/pepe-outperforms-shiba-inu-in-social-activity-with-1-5-m-interactions-and-583-m-volume

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

The Hashgraph Group unveiled TransAct, a managed wallet service enabling enterprises to use Hedera blockchain without holding HBAR tokens or managing gas fees directly. The post The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Hedera
HBAR$0,21399-%1,06
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0,0001205-%3,15
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02602-%0,07
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 02:40
Partager
K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

PANews reported on June 20 that K33 announced the successful completion of a private placement, raising a total of approximately 125 million Swedish kronor (approximately 11.5 million US dollars), and
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0894+%20,00
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 14:47
Partager
Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the Cork Protocol attacker address has transferred a total of 4,520 ETH (about $11 million) to the privacy protocol Tornado
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0894+%20,00
Ethereum
ETH$4.267,99-%2,28
Partager
PANews2025/06/25 15:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Hashgraph Group Launches ‘TransAct’ Solution for Crypto-free Hedera Transactions

K33 completes private placement of 125 million Swedish kronor, which will be used to purchase Bitcoin as the company's reserve asset

Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH

ChatGPT 5 Predicts The Price Of Solana, XRP and Hints At A New Coin Outperforming Both Combined In 2025

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers