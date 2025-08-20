PEPE, BONK & PENGU Traders Are Turning to PEPENODE for Early Meme Coin Gains

Par : 99Bitcoins
2025/08/20 20:25
The meme coin market is lit up again, with PEPE, BONK, and PENGU turning vivid green.

However, it must be noted that it has been a while since these trending coins made triple-digit gains. Not shocking, since they already have gigantic market caps.

As charming as they are, top meme coins are not enough for degens hungry for another parabolic run. This season, they are hoarding $PEPENODE tokens, a new altcoin that brings virtual mining to the meme coin niche.

Let’s have a closer look at the project and why it could be the next to top the trending charts.

PEPENODE’s Mine-to-Earn System: An Introduction

PEPENODE transforms the idea of mining into a fully virtual, gamified experience.

Here, instead of plugging in real GPUs, users buy digital Miner Nodes using $PEPENODE tokens and install them inside a virtual “server room” dashboard.

Each Miner Node contributes hash power, which determines how much you mine over time. The more nodes you stack, and the smarter you upgrade them, the faster your mining output grows.

Players can also combine node types to optimize performance, much like building a balanced crypto mining farm, but without the technical headaches.

The mining experience starts off-chain during the presale phase, and rewards are tracked instantly without on-chain gas fees. After the Token Generation Event (TGE) hits, the system transitions fully on-chain with verifiable mining activity that players can carry over from their early setups.

Multi-Layered Reward Structure for Early Players

In PEPENODE, rewards start raining right from the presale phase, whether it is through staking or mining. Here is how it works:

Sturdy Tokenomics With Deflationary Mechanics

PEPENODE’s tokenomics is designed for project endurance, and here is how.

The token allocation is strategic, with 35% each going to protocol development and the treasury. In other words, PEPENODE doesn’t pin all its hopes on hype. When the hype subsides, which it will from time to time, the project will anchor its relevance in its mine-to-earn machine.

The rest is split between infrastructure, node rewards, and growth initiatives.

But it’s not just the allocation that makes the tokenomics interesting. Around 70% of every $PEPENODE spent on node purchases and upgrades is permanently burned, steadily reducing the circulating supply.

While miners are growing their stacks, the overall token pool is shrinking, owing to the burn-and-earn model. The setup can drive upward price pressure if demand scales as expected.

Conclusion: PEPENODE is the Next Obvious Move for PEPE, BONK & PENGU Holders

For PEPE, BONK, and PENGU holders, it is time to diversify into turbocharged, younger coins. As a project that offers something rare in the niche, blending meme culture with tangible, interactive rewards right from the beginning, PEPENODE clearly stands out.

The best part about the project is that holders can build mining rigs and earn rewards even before the TGE. Very few crypto projects offer that privilege.

The $PEPENODE presale is live now, with progressive pricing that rewards early participation. Buyers can join using ETH, BNB, USDT (ERC-20 or BEP-20), or even a card.

Tokens can be staked instantly for high APYs (now at a massive 16,000% APY) or used in the off-chain mining dashboard ahead of the TGE.

Security hasn’t been left behind, either. Manual purchase steps for mining facilities create friction for bots, ensuring fairer access for real participants. And a Coinsult audit is in progress to reinforce trust ahead of major exchange listings.

As always, do your own research before making any investment moves. But with its gamified approach to mining, PEPENODE is on the path to an early presale sell-out.

The post PEPE, BONK & PENGU Traders Are Turning to PEPENODE for Early Meme Coin Gains appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

