Pepe coin Millionaire Adds Pepe Dollar (PEPD) to Holdings, Will Pepe Burn More PEPE? Top Analyst Says PEPD Will Burn More

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/02 22:55
Moonveil
MORE$0.09812+0.51%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000965+1.36%

In 2023, Pepe Coin (PEPE) shocked the crypto world. Early buyers who got in with just a few hundred dollars saw their investments balloon into millions. One such whale recently revealed that he has added Pepe Dollar (PEPD) to his holdings, calling it the “next evolution” of meme tokens. His reasoning? While Pepe Coin has relied heavily on community strength, Pepe Dollar has actual deflationary burn mechanics built into its design.

PEPD’s Federal Burn Allocation

By contrast, Pepe Dollar (PEPD) has a built-in Federal Burn Allocation of 29%, making burning part of its DNA rather than an afterthought. Every stage of the project’s growth includes programmed reductions in supply, ensuring that long-term holders benefit from scarcity. This mechanic, according to analysts, could make PEPD a far more reliable investment vehicle than PEPE, whose burns are largely event-driven.

Pepe Coin’s Burn Question

Burning tokens — permanently removing them from circulation — has long been a way to create scarcity and drive value. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has teased community-driven burn events, but the results have been inconsistent. Analysts warn that while symbolic burns attract headlines, they haven’t been significant enough to alter the tokenomics of PEPE in a meaningful way.

Why the Whale Chose PEPD

The PEPE millionaire explained his move bluntly: “You don’t get the same asymmetry with Pepe anymore. Pepe Dollar (PEPD) is earlier, cheaper, and better designed for exponential returns.” By moving a portion of his fortune into PEPD’s presale, he’s betting that its combination of presale momentum, staking, and automatic burns could replicate — or even surpass — the 2021-style meme coin explosion.

Comparing Market Outlooks

  • Pepe Coin (PEPE): Stable community, $4 billion market cap, but limited ability to multiply from here.

  • Pepe Dollar (PEPD): Stage 2 presale at $0.006495 with a fixed launch price of $0.03695. Automatic burn allocation plus meme-wallet integration creates asymmetric upside.

For investors, the math is simple: the smaller the market cap at entry, the greater the potential upside.

Conclusion: Burn Mechanism Tips the Scale

Pepe Coin (PEPE) may still hold cultural dominance, but Pepe Dollar (PEPD) has designed tokenomics that could give it the edge in 2025. By embedding a federal burn directly into its roadmap, PEPD provides long-term scarcity and value protection that PEPE can’t match. With whales now rotating profits into PEPD, the momentum is building fast. For investors chasing the next generational meme coin, the presale offers a chance to ride the wave before it crests.

Join Pepe Dollar Presale:Pepe Dollar Website: https://pepedollar.io/

Pepe Dollar Telegram: https://t.me/pepedollarcommunity

PEPD Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/pepe-dollar

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

As the crypto market navigates a period of consolidation, many traders have their charts focused on XRP. The veteran altcoin is being closely watched for a decisive move, with some analysts cautioning a bearish retest could be in the cards. While XRP holders wait in anticipation, a different kind of story is unfolding in the [...] The post Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High appeared first on Blockonomi.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005848+2.16%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
XRP
XRP$2.7984+1.88%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:15
Partager
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

TLDR: Yunfeng Financial Group purchased 10,000 ETH worth $44M from internal cash reserves. The Ethereum investment supports Web3 growth, RWA tokenization, and client financial autonomy. ETH inclusion allows Yunfeng to explore new models in insurance and digital asset innovation. Company will monitor market and regulatory changes to adjust strategic reserve assets as needed. Yunfeng Financial [...] The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.92%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005528+5.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,301.39-1.23%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/02 23:03
Partager
Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to Jinshi, many prominent economists have voiced their support for Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, following President Trump's move to fire her over allegations of mortgage fraud. Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter supporting Cook, arguing that the bar for removing a Fed governor is high and that elected officials should avoid actions and rhetoric that undermine the Fed's independence. The letter, published on Tuesday, was signed by Nobel laureates Claudia Goldin and Paul Romer, Christina Romer, former Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, and Trevon Logan, a professor at Ohio State University and a co-author of a paper with Cook.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.339-0.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1171-0.67%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.011375-1.91%
Partager
PANews2025/09/02 23:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Traders Watch XRP This Week for Bearish Retest, This New ETH L2 Token Just Hit an All-Time High

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Stashes $44M in Ethereum for Web3 Push

Nearly 600 economists signed an open letter in support of Cook and called for the defense of the Federal Reserve's independence

Market News: The United States is considering launching an attack on Iran this weekend

Sonic Labs Enters U.S. Markets with $150 Million Token Plan and ETF Launch