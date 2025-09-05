Pepe Coin News Sparks Debate As Traders Hint Layer Brett Could Become Bigger Than Shiba Inu In 2026

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/05 18:15
RealLink
REAL$0.06206+3.07%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001593+9.63%
Triathon
GROW$0.018+5.88%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.005644-0.21%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000557+1.27%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5099+1.55%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000976+1.66%

The market is hyping with the latest Pepe coin news, but the real story might be unfolding elsewhere. While PEPE continues to trend, traders are increasingly pointing to Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin in presale at just $0.0053, as the project with real breakout potential.

Some analysts are even suggesting it could grow bigger than Shiba Inu by 2026. Yes, SHIB had its glory days, but it’s time for LBRETT to shine now.

Where meme meets mechanism

So why is Layer Brett getting attention while Pepe coin news dominates headlines? The answer is simple: scalability and rewards. Ethereum Layer 1, while secure, is often slow and expensive, with gas fees spiking into double digits.

Layer Brett escapes that problem by processing transactions off-chain, delivering speeds of up to 10,000 TPS and gas fees as low as $0.0001. That’s accessibility at a level meme coins like PEPE and SHIB simply can’t offer.

But it’s not just speed. The presale is rewarding early buyers with some of the most eye-catching staking rates in crypto, APYs running into the tens of thousands for those who move early. Compare that to the limited staking options of older tokens, and the opportunity becomes clear.

Highlights include:

  • Ethereum Layer 2 power: Lightning-fast transactions, ultra-low costs.
  • Explosive staking rewards: Huge APYs for early presale participants.
  • Meme energy with utility: Viral appeal backed by real blockchain function.
  • Presale access: Buy LBRETT at $0.0053 before the wider market gets in.
  • $1 million giveaway: Driving strong community growth.

Why Layer Brett could dwarf PEPE and SHIB

Every fresh round of Pepe coin news gets attention, but the ceiling for PEPE and SHIB is getting harder to ignore. Both already sit at multi-billion-dollar market caps, making another 100x move nearly impossible without astronomical demand.

Layer Brett, on the other hand, is starting small. At $0.0053 with a total supply of 10 billion tokens, it’s a true low-cap crypto gem with room to grow.

This isn’t just about hype, it’s about design. Unlike PEPE, which is powered almost entirely by community sentiment, Layer Brett is building on Ethereum Layer 2 with real infrastructure. Its roadmap includes cross-chain interoperability, NFT integrations, and community-first governance. That mix of meme energy and utility is what traders believe could push it past SHIB in the coming years.

Beyond headlines, toward sustainability

The problem with relying solely on hype is that cycles come and go. While Pepe coin news might keep PEPE trending for now, sustainable growth needs more. Layer Brett addresses that by offering staking from day one, gamified rewards, and clear tokenomics with transparency baked in.

It’s building an engaged ecosystem, not just riding a wave.

The presale also sets the tone. By letting early buyers stake instantly through the dApp using ETH, USDT, or BNB, it delivers immediate utility. Add in a $1 million giveaway and strong community campaigns, and you have a project built to last beyond initial hype.

Conclusion: A chance to act early

With the market eyeing every new piece of Pepe coin news, savvy traders are looking beyond the noise. Layer Brett, still in crypto presale at $0.0053, combines meme power with the scalability of Ethereum Layer 2. It’s a mix that older tokens like PEPE and SHIB can’t match.

This is a top gainer meme token in the making, and it’s already getting more love than SHIB or PEPE.

Don’t wait until 2026 to find out you missed it. Get in early, stake your tokens, and join the project that could redefine what meme coins are capable of.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

The post Pepe Coin News Sparks Debate As Traders Hint Layer Brett Could Become Bigger Than Shiba Inu In 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

The post XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta Description: The US crypto market has always had room for bold projects, and 2025 is no exception. XRP and Dogecoin continue to dominate attention, yet the rise of new crypto token presale projects like Based Eggman $GGs is creating a wave of fresh opportunities. For many investors, token presales represent a chance to enter early and secure positions in cryptocurrency presales before mainstream adoption. This is why more holders of established assets such as XRP and DOGE are now exploring presale crypto tokens with unique ecosystems. With crypto coins on presale reshaping the investment landscape, $GGs is emerging alongside one of the top crypto presales driving conversations in the United States. XRP’s Long-Term Outlook XRP has long been recognized as a central figure in the digital payments industry. Looking at forecasts, analysts project XRP could surpass $2,000 in November 2040, with expectations peaking at $2,215 in December of the same year. This projection highlights a period of extended growth, suggesting a strong long-term foundation. The same outlook anticipates a minimum price of $1,825 and an average trading level near $1,969. These numbers illustrate stability and growth potential that XRP has historically been associated with. While its recent movement has been slower compared to newer presale crypto projects, XRP continues to maintain its reputation as a resilient asset in the broader crypto presales market. Dogecoin’s Return to the Spotlight Dogecoin, the meme coin that began as an internet joke, has re-established its influence in the market. Current Dogecoin predictions suggest a rise toward $2, reigniting excitement among its global community. The renewed optimism comes from both retail and institutional interest. DOGE has continued to hold cultural significance, fueled further by influential figures like Elon Musk. His comments and Tesla’s use of DOGE have added real-world utility, helping the coin remain…
NEAR
NEAR$2.436+1.33%
RealLink
REAL$0.06183+2.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012101-4.03%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/05 19:29
Partager
Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

The crypto market never sits still, and the latest shift has many traders rethinking their strategies. Solana has enjoyed plenty of hype, but momentum seems to be fading. While SOL still battles for attention, a new contender, Layer Brett, is stealing the spotlight. Currently in crypto presale at just $0.0053, this Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin [...] The post Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$206.82-0.17%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.64+1.96%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001593+9.25%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/05 19:15
Partager
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4203+0.62%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0186+2.25%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP, DOGE & Based Eggman To Become US Crypto Favorites; Why XRP and DOGE Holders Are Now Buying $GGs

Solana Momentum Fades As Investors Jump To Back Layer Brett After 100x Predicted Gains Announced

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Bitcoin Battles $112,500 Resistance, ATH Range Ahead?