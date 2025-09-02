Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Why One Trader Believes the Rise of Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the Beginning of the End for PEPE

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/02 03:47
pepe frog 8 lilpepep

Pepe caught the meme coin market by storm in 2023, garnering significant attention from retail traders and crypto fans.  But recent market changes suggest that PEPE’s supremacy may be eroding as new, creative meme currencies emerge.  Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of the most significant competitors. This project embraces the meme coin culture and adds community-focused techniques and strong presale momentum, which could shake up PEPE’s place in the market.

Pepe Has Trouble With Price Stability And Momentum

PEPE is now encountering headwinds after its parabolic surge.  PEPE’s current price hovers around $0.0000011, with a market capitalization near $4.3 billion. Reports say that whales have been selling a lot of PEPE, which has added to the pressure to sell.  This has caused prices to drop sharply and made short-term investors less confident.  Also, data from the futures market shows that Open Interest (OI) is going down, which means that speculative capital is leaving the coin. Also, sentiment monitoring from on-chain data providers reveals that investors with significant wallets are selling some of their holdings. This has happened before when the market has been in a long period of consolidation or when it has declined further. Traders who previously expected PEPE to develop quickly are now uncertain if it can regain momentum, as there are no new applications or significant collaborations to rekindle interest.

The Rise of Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A New Era for Meme Coins?

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is becoming a powerful competitor, but PEPE is having trouble.  Little Pepe stands out from other meme coins by not relying solely on speculation. Instead, it has built its growth strategy on community strength, structured tokenomics, and active marketing initiatives. Little Pepe is at the 12th stage of its presale and is selling tokens for $0.0021 each. It has already raised $22,955,333.  The project has 36,609 holders and an active community of more than 28,430 Telegram members.  These numbers indicate a level of interest that suggests the coin could continue to grow once listed on major exchanges. Little Pepe’s $777,000 giveaway campaign is what really makes it stand out. So far, 278,140 people have entered.  Ten lucky people will each get $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens. This marketing approach has made the initiative much more visible.  The team has also gotten a CertiK audit, adding an extra level of security and trust that meme currency investors generally seek.

lilpepe banner

Why Traders Think PEPE Might Lose Ground

From a trader’s point of view, the increase of Little Pepe means that money is moving around in the meme coin market.  In the past, traders have rushed to new initiatives during presales because they have a much better chance of making money than existing assets that have already peaked.  The mood has changed because PEPE is struggling to maintain its momentum, and Little Pepe is receiving a lot of attention for its community-driven growth.

The story behind meme currencies has also changed.  Investors now prioritize initiatives with clear roadmaps, strong community incentives, and good early-stage growth indicators.  Little Pepe fits all these boxes, making it a popular choice for people who want to make a lot of money in the next bull cycle.

Price Predictions for Both Tokens

Analysts are still being ultra-careful about PEPE right now. If the current downtrend keeps rolling, the token might drop to lower support areas, with a few numbers pointing to a slide down to $0.0000008 before it finds a floor. Right now, there aren’t any big news drivers on the horizon, which means a bounce back in price doesn’t look very likely. If that continues, PEPE could keep bleeding market share to faster, more active competitors. On the other hand, forecasts for Little Pepe are optimistic.  As the presale nears its end and centralised exchange (CEX) listings are on the way, LILPEPE might see gains of 10x to 50x after it launches, as long as the market is stable.  These numbers are just guesses, but the data—from presale performance to community growth—shows significant room for growth.

Conclusion

The current market conditions are a pivotal point for meme coin investors.  PEPE, which has been important in the past, is losing its power.  On the other hand, Little Pepe is the meme coin to watch in 2025 because of its innovative marketing, confirmed security features, and explosive community participation. Traders who want to take significant risks for big rewards wish to know not if Little Pepe will do better than PEPE, but by how much.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

