Pepe Coin & Shiba Inu Lose Steam As Layer Brett’s Community Momentum Builds Across Crypto Social Channels

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 03:43
Crypto News

The relentless pace of the crypto market leaves no room for complacency. While popular meme tokens like Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu grapple with their next big move, a dynamic new player, Layer Brett, is absolutely dominating conversations on social media everywhere.

Layer Brett is an Ethereum Layer 2 powerhouse, merging memes and practicality, and is the best crypto presale that has already soared past $2.8 million raised. The stage is set for this next 100x altcoin to redefine meme token utility in the burgeoning crypto market.

Why do Memes need L2?

Let’s be honest, the old guard, tokens like PEPE and SHIB, are facing growing pains on congested, expensive Layer 1 chains. Layer Brett throws all that out the window. Built on a cutting-edge Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain, it delivers lightning-fast transactions, hitting up to 10,000 TPS, with ridiculously low gas fees of $0.0001.

No more battling high fees or slow confirmations, a common headache for Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu holders. Layer Brett offers a vastly superior experience to PEPE and SHIB. Plus, early participants tap into an eye-watering APY through staking.

Layer Brett is a groundbreaking new meme coin, intelligently fusing virality with serious blockchain utility. It’s a decentralized, self-custodial, and offers utility that other meme coins simply don’t. $LBRETT leverages Layer 2 technology to process transactions off-chain, yet remaining anchored to Ethereum’s ironclad security.

And the presale? Getting involved in it is simple: connect any of your ETH L2 wallets, buy $LBRETT with ETH, USDT, or BNB, then immediately stake. There’s even a $1 million giveaway if you are looking for larger than life gains.

Pepe Coin’s current standing

PEPE proved viral energy alone could drive immense market value. While capturing imaginations and generating significant buzz, its journey has seen volatility. PEPE has experienced a 6.53% decline over the past month, and sentiments lean bearish.

Without fresh, utility-driven developments, many question its long-term momentum. The initial frenzy for PEPE might be cooling, leaving investors searching for the next top gainer crypto.

Shiba Inu’s trajectory

Shiba Inu built its empire on community strength and clever branding, positioning itself as the “Dogecoin killer.” It pushed beyond pure meme status with ambitious ecosystem developments, notably its Layer 2 solution, Shibarium, aiming for enhanced utility and greater scalability.

SHIB holders are in two camps. SHIB did see an impressive 18% monthly gain in July, buoyed by renewed crypto whale activity. However, even with these efforts, SHIB’s path to reclaim its all-time high remains a significant challenge in the crowded DeFi space.

Why Layer Brett is Dominating Social Media

The contrast is stark. While PEPE and SHIB navigate their multi-billion dollar valuations and fading novelty, Layer Brett offers a fresh opportunity, melded with utility.

Its presale status means it’s starting from a much smaller market cap, inherently setting the stage for exponential gains that established giants simply can’t match. With so much to offer, online forums and threads are abuzz with how traders can make major gains by getting in on the presale right now.

Layer Brett: From Conversations to Reality

The winds of change are blowing through crypto. While Pepe Coin and Shiba Inu might be feeling the chill, Layer Brett is catching fire, proving meme power can absolutely meet real speed and true utility.

The Layer Brett presale is in full swing, with a generous $1 million giveaway in the pipeline. The moment to join Brett’s future is right now.

Discover More About Layer Brett ($LBRETT):

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Source: https://coindoo.com/pepe-coin-shiba-inu-lose-steam-as-layer-bretts-community-momentum-builds-across-crypto-social-channels/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager
