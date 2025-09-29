PEPE Daily Trading Volume Falls Under $270M, Compared To A Presale Raising $108K Fast

PEPE, one of 2023’s breakout meme coins, is seeing its market enthusiasm fade. Recent data shows its daily trading volume slipping below $270 million, a steep drop compared to its peak frenzy when billions flowed through exchanges in a single day.
For many traders, this decline signals that PEPE’s explosive chapter may be behind it. While it still holds a loyal base, its price swings have become less exciting, and liquidity is tapering off. This slowdown is a reminder that meme tokens without evolving utility often struggle to sustain momentum after their initial hype wave.
As PEPE cools, retail investors are asking: where is the next spark of energy in the meme coin market? The answer isn’t in older tokens battling to stay relevant. Instead, it’s in presales where early adopters can still capture significant upside before tokens list on major exchanges.
The clearest example right now is MAGAX, a presale that has already raised over $108,000 in a short period. While PEPE’s trading activity declines, MAGAX is showing that new projects with fresh models can attract capital quickly.
What makes MAGAX stand out is not just the money it has raised but how quickly it is raising it. In days, its presale has attracted six figures — proof that retail investors are eager to join projects offering something beyond recycled meme hype.
Unlike PEPE, which depends heavily on speculative trading, MAGAX has built its ecosystem around Meme-to-Earn utility. Through its Loomint AI system, users can earn rewards for creating and sharing viral content. This ensures continuous participation and growth driven by both culture and technology.
Investors often hear that “getting in early” matters. But MAGAX’s Stage 2 presale isn’t just about timing — it’s about structure. Tokens are priced at fractions of a cent, but with bonus rewards available, investors gain more value from their entry.
This makes MAGAX’s presale less about speculation and more about smart positioning. As trading volumes in older meme coins shrink, the presale format offers retail investors a way to secure tokens before whales and institutions dominate supply.
For many, the PEPE slowdown is proof that meme tokens without innovation face a ceiling. MAGAX, however, is designed with safeguards and advantages:
This lowers risk while keeping the possibility of high returns alive — a rare combination in a market often defined by either extreme safety or extreme speculation.
PEPE’s trading volume under $270 million shows how fast meme coin narratives can fade. For investors, clinging to yesterday’s stars offers diminishing returns. The next wave of opportunity lies in projects that blend meme culture with actual utility — and MAGAX fits that bill perfectly.
Its presale is not just raising money; it’s raising confidence. Every milestone passed adds to the growing conviction that MAGAX could replicate, or even surpass, the viral adoption stories of DOGE and SHIB — but with stronger foundations and retail-focused accessibility.
The market shift is clear. As PEPE trading activity slows, presales like MAGAX are showing strength, speed, and innovation. Retail investors no longer have to chase faded hype. They can join something new, dynamic, and built for engagement.With Stage 2 presale already crossing $108K fast, MAGAX positions itself as the meme coin where traders don’t just speculate — they participate, earn, and grow with the ecosystem. For those searching for the next big thing, the choice is becoming obvious.
This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.