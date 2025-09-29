PEPE’s trading volume has fallen below $270M, signaling fading hype. Discover why investors are turning to MAGAX Stage 2 presale, already raising $108K faster.PEPE’s trading volume has fallen below $270M, signaling fading hype. Discover why investors are turning to MAGAX Stage 2 presale, already raising $108K faster.

PEPE Daily Trading Volume Falls Under $270M, Compared To A Presale Raising $108K Fast

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/29 02:30
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000695-2.93%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48.21+0.87%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000258-10.69%
pepe-pp main

Meme Coins Lose Steam As PEPE Trading Activity Drops Sharply

PEPE, one of 2023’s breakout meme coins, is seeing its market enthusiasm fade. Recent data shows its daily trading volume slipping below $270 million, a steep drop compared to its peak frenzy when billions flowed through exchanges in a single day.

For many traders, this decline signals that PEPE’s explosive chapter may be behind it. While it still holds a loyal base, its price swings have become less exciting, and liquidity is tapering off. This slowdown is a reminder that meme tokens without evolving utility often struggle to sustain momentum after their initial hype wave.

chart426246

Retail Investors Are Watching Where the Money Is Moving Next

As PEPE cools, retail investors are asking: where is the next spark of energy in the meme coin market? The answer isn’t in older tokens battling to stay relevant. Instead, it’s in presales where early adopters can still capture significant upside before tokens list on major exchanges.

The clearest example right now is MAGAX, a presale that has already raised over $108,000 in a short period. While PEPE’s trading activity declines, MAGAX is showing that new projects with fresh models can attract capital quickly.

MAGAX Presale Gains Momentum With Speed

What makes MAGAX stand out is not just the money it has raised but how quickly it is raising it. In days, its presale has attracted six figures — proof that retail investors are eager to join projects offering something beyond recycled meme hype.

Unlike PEPE, which depends heavily on speculative trading, MAGAX has built its ecosystem around Meme-to-Earn utility. Through its Loomint AI system, users can earn rewards for creating and sharing viral content. This ensures continuous participation and growth driven by both culture and technology.

Why Presale Stage 2 Offers More Than Just Early Entry

Investors often hear that “getting in early” matters. But MAGAX’s Stage 2 presale isn’t just about timing — it’s about structure. Tokens are priced at fractions of a cent, but with bonus rewards available, investors gain more value from their entry.

This makes MAGAX’s presale less about speculation and more about smart positioning. As trading volumes in older meme coins shrink, the presale format offers retail investors a way to secure tokens before whales and institutions dominate supply.

MAGAX

The Risk-to-Reward Ratio Tilts In Favor of MAGAX

For many, the PEPE slowdown is proof that meme tokens without innovation face a ceiling. MAGAX, however, is designed with safeguards and advantages:

  • CertiK audit provides security and transparency.
  • Community-first tokenomics avoid domination by a handful of wallets.
  • Auto bonus rewards encourage participation and loyalty.

This lowers risk while keeping the possibility of high returns alive — a rare combination in a market often defined by either extreme safety or extreme speculation.

From Decline to Discovery: The Investor Takeaway

PEPE’s trading volume under $270 million shows how fast meme coin narratives can fade. For investors, clinging to yesterday’s stars offers diminishing returns. The next wave of opportunity lies in projects that blend meme culture with actual utility — and MAGAX fits that bill perfectly.

Its presale is not just raising money; it’s raising confidence. Every milestone passed adds to the growing conviction that MAGAX could replicate, or even surpass, the viral adoption stories of DOGE and SHIB — but with stronger foundations and retail-focused accessibility.

MAGAX Is Becoming the Natural Successor to PEPE

The market shift is clear. As PEPE trading activity slows, presales like MAGAX are showing strength, speed, and innovation. Retail investors no longer have to chase faded hype. They can join something new, dynamic, and built for engagement.With Stage 2 presale already crossing $108K fast, MAGAX positions itself as the meme coin where traders don’t just speculate — they participate, earn, and grow with the ecosystem. For those searching for the next big thing, the choice is becoming obvious.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

Is now the right time to invest in major cryptocurrencies for 2025? Ethereum (ETH) has been making waves in the […] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025? appeared first on Coindoo.
Ethereum
ETH$4,016.22-2.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00295-4.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.10685-2.56%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:45
World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

The distribution rewards users who earned points by trading USD1 pairs on partner exchanges and maintaining USD1 balances.
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03862-1.32%
4
4$0.10581-7.69%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1442-0.75%
Partager
2025/10/29 09:57
Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

The post Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) achieved $55.4 million in trading volume on its debut day in 2025, marking the highest for any crypto ETF launch this year. This success highlights growing institutional interest in Solana staking, surpassing initial estimates and outpacing new Hedera and Litecoin ETFs. Record-Breaking Debut: BSOL’s volume topped all 2025 crypto ETF launches, beating XRP and Solana staking funds from REX Osprey. Pre-launch assets reached $223 million, signaling strong confidence in staking mechanisms for blockchain validation. Canary Capital’s Hedera ETF hit $8 million and Litecoin ETF $1 million, reflecting varied appetite for altcoin products. Discover how Bitwise Solana Staking ETF leads 2025 crypto launches with $55.4M volume. Explore altcoin ETF trends, staking benefits, and institutional shifts in this in-depth analysis. Stay ahead in crypto investments today. What is the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF and Why Did It Launch Successfully? The Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors exposure to Solana (SOL) through a staking mechanism, allowing participation in network validation rewards without directly holding the cryptocurrency. Launched on Tuesday in…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.07162-3.76%
Propy
PRO$0.6022-3.84%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.36813-2.73%
Partager
2025/10/29 10:59

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Price Prediction: Can ETH Hit $6K While MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025?

World Liberty Financial to distribute 8.4 million WLFI for early USD1 adopters

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF Sees $55M Debut Volume, Highest for 2025 Crypto Launches

$432M Raised, 1000x on the Horizon: BlockDAG Steals Spotlight from Chainlink and Ethereum in 2025

BTC supply on centralized exchanges is at a 7-year low

Prix des cryptomonnaies

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$4,014.66
$4,014.66$4,014.66

-2.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$112,828.22
$112,828.22$112,828.22

-1.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$194.61
$194.61$194.61

-2.15%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.6205
$2.6205$2.6205

-0.58%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19395
$0.19395$0.19395

-2.91%