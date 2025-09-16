Pepe & Dogecoin Early Investors Made Over 100x Gains, So Where Can The Same Be Accomplished Today?

The crypto market never forgets how early investors in Pepe and Dogecoin turned pocket change into life-changing wealth. Those legendary rallies have everyone asking the same question: where is the next 100x meme coin hiding?

Pepe delivered viral speed, while Dogecoin’s rise was powered by a viral community culture. Today, analysts are scanning the market for fresh meme contenders, and one presale gem, Layer Brett (LBRETT), is quickly gaining traction as the token that could write the next chapter of crypto’s wild success stories.

Pepe: From meme to market heavyweight

PEPE burst onto the scene in 2023, transforming a viral meme into one of the most profitable tokens of the cycle. At its peak last year, PEPE’s market cap exceeded $11 billion, making it one of the fastest-growing meme coins in history.

Even now, PEPE continues to attract strong trading volumes on major exchanges, despite high volatility. Its massive early rally handed some investors gains well over 100x, cementing its status as a meme coin success story. Still, with billions of tokens in circulation and competition growing, analysts caution that PEPE’s biggest runs may already be behind it.

Dogecoin: The original meme king

Dogecoin started as a joke back in 2013, yet it has become the undisputed king of meme coins. Back in 2021, DOGE rocketed close to $0.74, handing life-changing profits to early buyers who scooped it up for fractions of a cent.

The rally was powered by celebrity hype and a die-hard community that continues to stand strong. Today, DOGE still sits comfortably in the crypto top 10 with a market cap north of $40 billion.Yet, with more than 150 billion tokens in circulation, the odds of another 100x surge look slim at this scale. That’s why many Dogecoin holders are now exploring new projects with leaner tokenomics.

Why Layer Brett could be the next 100x meme coin

Analysts argue that Layer Brett (LBRETT) may hold the keys to becoming the next 100x meme coin. Unlike DOGE and PEPE, which rely heavily on community and hype, Layer Brett blends meme coin culture with real Layer-2 utility.

Powered by Ethereum, it’s designed to offer quicker, low-cost transactions while holding onto the playful, viral spirit that makes meme coins go mainstream. The presale has already pulled in more than $3.6 million from early backers, a clear sign of growing investor confidence.

So, what’s drawing investors in? For starters, staking rewards of over 700% create powerful incentives for long-term holding. Then there’s the $1M token community giveaway, designed to spark virality and deepen grassroots support. Crucially, LBRETT has a scarce supply of 10 billion tokens, a sharp contrast to DOGE’s 150 billion and PEPE’s hundreds of trillions—giving it a far greater chance of price appreciation.

With its roadmap targeting DeFi integrations, NFT collaborations, and potential gaming use cases, LBRETT is positioning itself as more than just a meme—it’s a growth ecosystem. If it executes successfully, analysts believe it could repeat the early-stage magic of Pepe and Dogecoin, giving investors that elusive shot at 100x returns.

Conclusion: Chasing the next big win

Pepe and Dogecoin proved that meme coins can turn small investments into generational wealth. But their best days may be in the rearview mirror. That’s why more investors are hunting for what comes next—and Layer Brett is topping that list.

By combining Ethereum Layer-2 utility with meme appeal, limited supply, and powerful staking incentives, it’s built for exponential growth. For those who missed the early runs of Pepe and DOGE, Layer Brett offers a fresh chance to ride the next 100x meme coin wave!

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X