PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale

The Shiba Inu price prediction has regained investor attention this month as meme coin traders shift strategies ahead of Q4.

While SHIB and PEPE continue to dominate headlines, many early holders are now hunting for the next breakout. Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is quickly emerging as a top contender.

Shiba Inu price prediction: Ecosystem grows but limited short-term upside

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently priced at $0.00001307, showing slow but steady performance this September. Despite the relatively quiet price action, SHIB’s long-term vision is continuing to take shape. With the rollout of Shibarium, its Layer 2 network, Shiba Inu is transitioning from meme coin status to ecosystem coin.

That said, analysts believe that short-term price action remains capped unless broader meme coin interest returns in full force. Resistance levels near $0.000015 remain tough to crack without major catalysts or a spike in retail enthusiasm. For now, Shiba Inu price predictions remain cautious, with most calling for gradual moves higher rather than a sudden breakout.

Still, SHIB’s loyal community and expanding ecosystem keep it on the radar for long-term holders, especially those betting on its metaverse and DeFi ambitions to mature into stronger use cases by 2025.

PEPE struggles to reclaim momentum after early hype

PEPE exploded onto the meme coin scene in 2023 and gained massive traction with retail investors. However, the token’s parabolic rise was followed by a sharp correction. Currently priced around $0.00001087, PEPE still maintains a large following, but the lack of clear development or new utilities has left holders searching for alternatives with more potential.

With many early PEPE investors now down from peak levels, attention has shifted to lower-cap meme coins that offer actual utility and early entry benefits. While PEPE may rebound with the broader meme market, it’s no longer considered the top contender for outsized returns. Many of its former supporters are now reallocating to projects with staking, token mechanics, and transparent roadmaps.

Layer Brett: The new favorite for 100x hunters

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is attracting serious interest from those seeking a true meme coin with real tech. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it solves the gas fee issues that have plagued tokens like SHIB and PEPE. It supports fast, low-cost transactions and live staking, which currently offers over 700% APY to early backers.

The token is available at $0.0058, and over $3.7 million has already been raised. Users can stake directly from MetaMask or Trust Wallet, no KYC required, and the staking system encourages longer lock-ins for bigger rewards.

Unlike most meme coins, Layer Brett has a clear roadmap. It includes NFT integration, gamified staking mechanics, multichain support, a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, and a $1 million community giveaway to increase visibility and onboard new users quickly.

The combination of early-mover advantage, Ethereum Layer 2 compatibility, and strong meme branding has made Layer Brett a standout. Analysts and influencers alike are calling it one of the top candidates to pull a 100x move before January, and former PEPE holders seem to agree.

Final thought: From SHIB to PEPE to Brett, the meme coin cycle continues

Shiba Inu remains a solid long-term ecosystem play, and PEPE still has name recognition. But as new capital rotates into more agile, utility-focused meme coins, Layer Brett is stepping up as the breakout star of this cycle. With strong presale traction, staking rewards, and a roadmap that goes beyond hype, it’s fast becoming the top pick for 100x chasers in 2025.

