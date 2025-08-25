Pepe Price Outlook: Analysts Favor Dogecoin, But Say Layer Brett Is the Likely Meme Supercycle Champion

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/25 20:35
The meme coin market is once again at the center of attention. Pepe (PEPE) has seen sharp swings, Dogecoin (DOGE) is building strength, and a new contender called Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining fast momentum through its presale.

Analysts say that while Dogecoin remains the most recognized meme coin, Layer Brett may be the one that defines the next big cycle. Dive in to understand why.

Everything to know about Layer Brett: the leading meme supercycle champion

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is a new meme coin built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 system. It fixes problems that older tokens like Dogecoin and Pepe struggle with. Ethereum’s main network often has high fees and slow speeds. Layer Brett avoids this by handling transactions off the main chain. That makes it faster and cheaper, while still linked to Ethereum’s security.

The token is currently in presale at $0.0047, with buyers able to pay using ETH, USDT, or BNB. About 30% of its 10 billion supply is set aside for presale buyers. Analysts point out that the early stage makes it appealing for growth. A report by Quant_Trading_Pro highlights that Layer 2 systems could process over $10 trillion by 2027, which will benefit Layer Brett more.

Unlike Pepe or Dogecoin, Brett gives staking rewards from day one. Users can lock tokens and earn high returns without extra steps or KYC rules. Some early rates have been above 20,000% APY, though these fall as more users stake. With a $1 million giveaway, huge staking returns, and an active online base, Brett is building fast momentum.

Dogecoin’s potentials that keep the original king alive

Dogecoin is still the most well-known meme coin in the world. It trades around $0.21–$0.23, with a market cap close to $30 billion. It reached as high as $0.73 in 2021 and has managed to stay relevant thanks to strong community support.

Recently, Dogecoin got another boost with the launch of the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust. Analysts such as Ali Martinez note that Dogecoin is inside a “historic buy zone.” He believes DOGE could reach $0.30 soon and potentially reach $1 later if conditions align.

Dogecoin also benefits from rising interest in crypto adoption. Reports of possible crypto integration into payment systems, including hints from Elon Musk about his platform X, keep investors hopeful.

Even so, critics point out that Dogecoin has not added new technical upgrades. It runs mostly on community energy and old code. Compared to new projects with faster systems and rewards, DOGE feels dated.

Pepe price outlook and why analysts stay cautious

Pepe coin (PEPE) has gained strong attention, but its outlook is more uncertain. In the last year, PEPE rose 36%, but whale sales and large liquidations have fueled its decline. More than 400 billion tokens were sold in one day recently, cutting the price down to around $0.000010.

Still, traders see possible upside. Chart data from Quant_Trading_Pro shows support near $0.000011, with a chance to rebound toward $0.000015. Another analyst, @itxmebala on X, even sees a target as high as $0.00002842 if PEPE follows Ethereum’s strength.

However, on-chain data shows large inflows to exchanges, which suggests selling pressure remains high. Analysts agree PEPE is purely speculative. Without new partnerships or features, PEPE’s price action depends heavily on whales and short-term hype.

Why Layer Brett is the best meme coin to buy now

Analysts comparing meme coins argue that Layer Brett has the best setup for the next bull run. Dogecoin has size and history, PEPE has hype and volatility, but Brett combines hype with new technology.

Layer Brett solves Ethereum’s fee problem, gives direct staking rewards, and has a clear roadmap of NFTs, DeFi tools, and a DAO. Its presale price is low, its staking rewards are high, and its Layer 2 design places it at the heart of Ethereum’s scaling movement. You should join the presale now!

If you’re looking for an alternative to Pepecoin and Dogecoin, Layer Brett offers everything the original meme coin lacks—real utility, faster transactions, and exciting rewards for its community. Don’t miss out on what could be the next big thing in the meme coin world.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

Retrodrop 8lends: What It Is and Key Terms Every Investor Should Know

8lends, a decentralized crowdlending platform, has announced the launch of its retrodrop campaign alongside the rollout of its deflationary native token.
DOT Miners Launches XRP Auto-Mining App

With the booming growth of XRP, DOT Miners has emerged to help investors convert XRP into a daily income. With the rapid development of XRP and its expanding application scenarios, more and more investors are interested in how to convert their token holdings into long-term, stable returns. Against this backdrop, DOT Miners, a leading global cloud mining service provider, has officially launched the new XRP Auto-Mining App, providing users with a convenient and efficient way to increase the value of their digital assets. This app is designed specifically for cryptocurrency investors, especially XRP holders. Users don’t need to configure complex mining machines or possess specialized technical skills. With a single click, their XRP can automatically mine. How Can You Achieve Income With DOT Miners? Start your digital mining journey in just a few simple steps: Register an account: Register in just seconds and receive a $15 mining starter bonus. Experience real returns without any pre-deposit required. Choose a matching income plan: The platform offers a variety of flexible contract options tailored to different users’ capital and return expectations. Automatic daily income settlement: The system settles mining income daily. Users can log in to the backend to view details at any time. Upon contract maturity, the principal is fully returned, saving time and providing peace of mind. Six Reasons to Choose DOT Miners: 1. Formal and compliant background, transparent and trustworthy DOT Miners is headquartered in the UK. All operations comply with local financial regulatory policies. Contract information is clear and transparent, ensuring full traceability of fund flows. 2. Easy to use, no equipment required No need to purchase mining rigs or technical knowledge required; just a few clicks on your phone or computer will allow you to easily start your dedicated mining process. 3. Powered by green energy, stable and environmentally friendly The platform’s data centers are located in Northern Europe and Africa, powered by 100% renewable energy. This not only ensures stable operation but also demonstrates environmental responsibility. 4. Supports multiple cryptocurrencies Whether you hold major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, or SOL, the platform supports seamless deposits and earnings management. 5. Backed by industry giants, ensuring strength Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of crypto mining rigs, provides strategic support for the platform, further strengthening its technical and supply chain security. 6. Multi-layered security measures ensure asset safety The entire site utilizes Cloudflare security, EV SSL certificate encryption, and multi-factor authentication to protect user funds from login to withdrawal. Invite and Receive Rewards: Open Your Social Income Channel For every friend you invite who successfully registers and invests, you’ll receive a lifetime commission of 4.5% of their investment. With unlimited members and real-time deposits, you can build your own “digital asset network.” About DOT Miners DOT Miners is a technology platform dedicated to providing cloud mining solutions for users worldwide. Focused on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion, the platform currently covers over 100 countries and regions, serving over 5 million users. With technical support and investment from Bitmain, DOT Miners not only operates in compliance with regulations and maintains rigorous risk management, but also actively implements financial inclusion and education programs globally, helping more people connect with the future of blockchain and the digital economy. Want to learn more? Visit: www.dotminers.com
Prediction Market Kalshi Hires Crypto KOL John Wang as Head of Crypto Business

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Bloomberg, the prediction market platform Kalshi recently hired John Wang, a crypto founder turned KOL, as head of crypto business to deepen its layout in the digital asset field. Before joining Kalshi, Wang provided consulting services to crypto startups and wrote cryptocurrency and finance-related content on the social media platform X. Wang said that he dropped out of the University of Pennsylvania and founded Armor Labs, which was later acquired by another company. Wang also said: "Today, all large fintech companies regard cryptocurrency strategy as a core component of their corporate mission. As far as Kalshi's cryptocurrency plan is concerned, we have prepared a number of different initiatives. One of my main tasks in the early stage is to create more trading markets that resonate with the cryptocurrency culture and keep up with market dynamics, directly attracting Twitter users in the cryptocurrency field."
