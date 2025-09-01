PEPE Price Prediction: Is PEPE Losing Its Throne? This New ETH Meme Coin Set To Skyrocket In 2025

Once hailed as the king of meme coins, PEPE now faces a rocky road as investors question its staying power. While its charts hint at fading momentum, Layer Brett, an ETH-based rival is promising explosive presale gains and could potentially dethrone PEPE in 2025.

LBRETT Shows Promise To Become 2025’s Top Memecoin

Compared to older cryptos like PEPE, Layer Brett feels like a completely different breed of memecoin. While PEPE is still wrestling with its joke-coin past and only slowly inching toward practical use, Layer Brett entered the market with both narratives already stitched together. It carries the playful, cultural bite of a meme token, yet it layers that identity with utility investors can actually measure. This is exactly what gives Layer Brett the balance that even top meme coins like PEPE have been struggling to achieve.

This foundation isn’t accidental, since Layer Brett was deliberately built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 network. That singular decision sidesteps the sluggish confirmations and hefty gas fees that clog Ethereum’s main chain. Anyone who has shelled out $15 or $20 just to move tokens knows how discouraging that can be. However, Layer Brett reduces the experience to fees that cost only a few cents, which instantly makes it viable even for smaller wallets and everyday transactions.

Earning potential is another reason the project has turned heads, because early staking rewards sit at over 1,200% APY. Typically, this number is difficult to ignore in a market crowded with promises that rarely deliver. Traders hunting for real value are already circling, since the rewards associated with this incredible presale tie directly to active participation, and that direct link makes the proposition hard to overlook.

Additionally, Layer Brett’s ecosystem also features a lively community as an avenue of interaction for these traders. On top of that, the project is running a $1 million giveaway, giving early adopters even more incentive to get in. For those scanning trending cryptocurrencies and searching for the best crypto to invest in, analysts say Layer Brett deserves a top spot on watchlists.

PEPE Loses Steam Following Dull Price Movements Across The General Market

PEPE has been clinging to a fragile support level, even as the broader market drags meme coins into turbulent waters. Over the last month, PEPE has shed over 7%, with a percentage loss of over 10% also appearing on its weekly chart. This is a surefire pattern that shows just how heavy this correction has been. At the center of the struggle is a psychological line traders keep circling, waiting to see if PEPE can cut out another zero and climb higher.

Yet, every stalled attempt makes the five-zero tag feel heavier. The possibility of PEPE sliding to six zeros hangs over the market like a shadow and investors are uneasy about the implications if that threshold breaks. September’s track record doesn’t help matters. The month is notorious for delivering negative returns across the crypto space, and only four of the last twelve Septembers have closed green. With that history pressing down, cautious PEPE price prediction positioning is becoming the norm.

Technically, the picture isn’t offering much comfort. According to Jacob Crypto Bury, PEPE managed a rebound from $0.000009535, but the bounce fizzled as selling pressure came back in force. Three straight weeks of red candles on PEPE price prediction charts now suggest the downside could extend and if September brings about another broad market washout, analysts believe PEPE could tumble another 20% and potentially test $0.000007781.

Conclusion

Since surpassing the $2 million mark, LBRETT has garnered significant attention as a project poised to rival some of the top contenders in the Memecoin market, including PEPE. The presale is currently live, with each token priced at $0.0053.

