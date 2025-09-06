Pepe Price Prediction Softens While Remittix Draws Community Buzz For A Possible 60x Run Into 2026

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 18:30
Trader thoughts lately have been revolving around the best crypto to buy now, as the year comes to an end. Q4 is bound to be an eventful time for crypto folk, and tokens like PEPE keep slipping out of the ‘top cryptos’ list.

One token, however, that has been at the center of crypto discussions in the past few months is Remittix. The RTX coin is experiencing massive adoption at the moment, and many experts consider it to be the best crypto to buy now.

Here’s more on the top picks for investment this month.

Pepe Coin Price: Bears Increase Hold On PEPE 

The Pepe coin spike for 2025 was eagerly anticipated, as the token is famous for having at least one massive jump per year. Meme coins have generally been quiet this year, and even more so Pepe, as sellers are keeping the pressure on the PEPE price.

Just last month, Pepe coin was tipped to get back to its local high as of last December. The PEPE price prediction was to get to $0.0000249, but its bears have been a menace for a while. 

The pressure from sellers has seen Pepe drop down to support levels at $0.0000098, and the predictions now are even grimmer. If the bears manage to get a stronger hold on the Pepe price, we could see the token fall to as low as $0.0000085 or $0.0000080 in the next few days.

There are a few factors that could bring the Pepe price up, especially the Federal rate cut this month. But, judging from recent activities, PEPE is not in line to be the best crypto to buy now.

That will be the new PayFi project, Remittix.

Get Familiar With Remittix Here 

The DeFi space is famous for rolling out top projects from time to time, and Remittix is its latest release. Remittix plans to bridge the gap between crypto and fiat, enabling direct withdrawals between both sectors.

Its central feature is the Remittix Web3 wallet, a DApp where the token swaps are carried out in simple, straightforward processes. It will be as easy as transferring assets from one wallet to another, and users will be able to send their crypto assets to any fiat bank of their choice.

Remittix already supports 30 fiat currencies and more than 40 cryptos, and the DApp is getting ready for launch. Remittix also exists on the Ethereum network, so users can be sure of fast, secure transactions that are also cloaked.

Crypto folk are anticipating the Remittix launch by getting their RTX coins; you should join them!

Join the Remittix Profit Train!

Each RTX token goes for $0.1030, a bargain compared with the 60x potential run analysts expect post-launch.

Remittix is the best crypto to buy now–get your own tokens and start the countdown to launch day.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/Remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
