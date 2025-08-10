Pepe price rises as whale accumulation jumps amid ETH boom

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/10 01:00

The Pepe price continued its recovery this week, jumping for four consecutive days amid whale accumulation and an Ethereum rebound.

Summary
  • Pepe Coin price has bounced back in the past four consecutive days.
  • Data shows that whale and smart money investors are accumulating.
  • Technicals suggest that it has more upside in the near term.

Whales are buying Pepe tokens

Pepe (PEPE) token rose to $0.000012 on Saturday, Aug. 9, its highest level since July 28 and 135% above the lowest point this year.

Nansen data shows that whales have continued to buy the recent dip, with their holdings jumping to the highest point in over a year. 

Whales hold over 8.95 trillion tokens, a 12% monthly jump. Their holdings have soared by 30% in the last 12 months, a sign that they expect it to keep surging. 

Pepe whale accumulation

Smart money investors have also boosted their Pepe holdings. They now hold 643 billion tokens, a big increase from 258 billion in May this year. Smart money investors have a reputation of executing profitable trades. 

More data shows that Pepe’s demand has been soaring in the futures market. Its futures open interest has jumped in the last seven consecutive days, reaching a high of $720 million, the highest level this month. 

The soaring open interest has coincided with a prolonged period of positive funding rate. A positive funding rate is a sign that market participants are hopeful that the future price will be higher than the spot one.

A potential catalyst for Pepe is that Ethereum (ETH) price has gone vertical and is approaching its all-time high. ETH jumped to $4,100 as demand from American investors soared. 

It is common for meme coins in a chain to rally when the main token is experiencing a surge. For example, tokens like Dogwifhat (WIF) and Bonk (BONK) often jump when Solana price is rising.

Pepe price technical analysis

Pepe price chart

The daily timeframe chart shows that the Pepe Coin price has been in a strong uptrend in the past few months. It jumped from a low of $0.000005078 to $0.00001200. 

Pepe remains above the ascending trendline that connects the lowest swings since March this year. It has also formed an ascending triangle pattern, which often leads to a strong breakout. 

Pepe has jumped above the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level and the 50-day moving average. Therefore, it will likely keep rising as bulls target the 38.2% retracement level at $0.000014, followed by the year-to-date high of $0.00001625.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

These mysterious big investors, known as "whales", have created ripples on the platform with their strong financial strength, unique trading strategies and accurate grasp of the market pulse. Their every move is not only a magnifying glass of market sentiment, but also provides us with a window to observe how top traders play the game.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04245-16.76%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.2289-2.83%
Movement
MOVE$0.127-4.00%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 13:59
Partager
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Partager
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

$LLJEFFY&#39;s &quot;fake death exit&quot; is full of controversy
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1138-5.24%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002093-3.45%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00008852-0.84%
Partager
PANews2025/05/07 09:57
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dismantling Hyperliquid's top whales' trading codes and gaming strategies: the art of leverage and timing

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.7)

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$9.2701 million