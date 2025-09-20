The post Pepe & Shiba Inu Long-term Outlook: Are $0.01 and $0.000020 Levels Achievable? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe and Shiba Inu are two of the most talked-about meme coins in today’s crypto market, each with a passionate community and ambitious price targets. While both tokens have enjoyed explosive rallies in the past, the question now is whether they can sustain momentum and reach new milestones. For Pepe, that means the elusive $0.01 level; for Shiba Inu, the much-discussed $0.000020 mark. But are these price points realistic in the long run? This article takes a closer look at market dynamics, adoption potential, and tokenomics to assess whether these goals are achievable—or if they remain a distant dream. Pepe (PEPE) Source: TradingView PEPE is trading near 0.00001150 after a lively week. The token gained 8.18% in 7 days and 6.56% over the past month. The 6-month chart shows a 58.13% climb, putting it ahead of many meme rivals. The current range, 0.000010025-0.00001289, shows buyers stepping in on dips. The 10-day average sits at 0.00001145, above the 100-day at 0.00001110, hinting at steady upside pressure. Momentum gauges are neutral to firm, with RSI at 57.9 and stochastic at 72.57. Bulls focus on the nearest ceiling at 0.00001422; bears watch the floor at 0.000008487. Volume clusters around the middle of this band, keeping price boxed in for now. A clean push through 0.00001422 would open a run to the next barrier at 0.00001709. That move would add roughly 24% and 49% from the mid-range level in turn. Failure to hold 0.000008487 could drag price down about 26% to the deeper support at 0.000005617. Given the positive short-term trend and rising averages, the path of least resistance still tilts upward, but the coin must punch through 0.00001422 soon to keep the momentum alive. Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX XYZVerse ($XYZ) is the meme coin that… The post Pepe & Shiba Inu Long-term Outlook: Are $0.01 and $0.000020 Levels Achievable? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe and Shiba Inu are two of the most talked-about meme coins in today’s crypto market, each with a passionate community and ambitious price targets. While both tokens have enjoyed explosive rallies in the past, the question now is whether they can sustain momentum and reach new milestones. For Pepe, that means the elusive $0.01 level; for Shiba Inu, the much-discussed $0.000020 mark. But are these price points realistic in the long run? This article takes a closer look at market dynamics, adoption potential, and tokenomics to assess whether these goals are achievable—or if they remain a distant dream. Pepe (PEPE) Source: TradingView PEPE is trading near 0.00001150 after a lively week. The token gained 8.18% in 7 days and 6.56% over the past month. The 6-month chart shows a 58.13% climb, putting it ahead of many meme rivals. The current range, 0.000010025-0.00001289, shows buyers stepping in on dips. The 10-day average sits at 0.00001145, above the 100-day at 0.00001110, hinting at steady upside pressure. Momentum gauges are neutral to firm, with RSI at 57.9 and stochastic at 72.57. Bulls focus on the nearest ceiling at 0.00001422; bears watch the floor at 0.000008487. Volume clusters around the middle of this band, keeping price boxed in for now. A clean push through 0.00001422 would open a run to the next barrier at 0.00001709. That move would add roughly 24% and 49% from the mid-range level in turn. Failure to hold 0.000008487 could drag price down about 26% to the deeper support at 0.000005617. Given the positive short-term trend and rising averages, the path of least resistance still tilts upward, but the coin must punch through 0.00001422 soon to keep the momentum alive. Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX XYZVerse ($XYZ) is the meme coin that…

Pepe & Shiba Inu Long-term Outlook: Are $0.01 and $0.000020 Levels Achievable?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 12:22
Pepe and Shiba Inu are two of the most talked-about meme coins in today’s crypto market, each with a passionate community and ambitious price targets. While both tokens have enjoyed explosive rallies in the past, the question now is whether they can sustain momentum and reach new milestones. For Pepe, that means the elusive $0.01 level; for Shiba Inu, the much-discussed $0.000020 mark. But are these price points realistic in the long run? This article takes a closer look at market dynamics, adoption potential, and tokenomics to assess whether these goals are achievable—or if they remain a distant dream.

Pepe (PEPE)

Source: TradingView

PEPE is trading near 0.00001150 after a lively week. The token gained 8.18% in 7 days and 6.56% over the past month. The 6-month chart shows a 58.13% climb, putting it ahead of many meme rivals. The current range, 0.000010025-0.00001289, shows buyers stepping in on dips.

The 10-day average sits at 0.00001145, above the 100-day at 0.00001110, hinting at steady upside pressure. Momentum gauges are neutral to firm, with RSI at 57.9 and stochastic at 72.57. Bulls focus on the nearest ceiling at 0.00001422; bears watch the floor at 0.000008487. Volume clusters around the middle of this band, keeping price boxed in for now.

A clean push through 0.00001422 would open a run to the next barrier at 0.00001709. That move would add roughly 24% and 49% from the mid-range level in turn. Failure to hold 0.000008487 could drag price down about 26% to the deeper support at 0.000005617. Given the positive short-term trend and rising averages, the path of least resistance still tilts upward, but the coin must punch through 0.00001422 soon to keep the momentum alive.

Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX

XYZVerse ($XYZ) is the meme coin that has grabbed headlines with its ambitious claim of rising from $0.0001 to $0.1 during a presale phase.

So far, it has gone halfway, raising over $15 million, and the price of the $XYZ token currently stands at $0.0055.

Adding to its growing recognition, XYZVerse has been chosen as #1 in the “best memecoin presale” category by BestICOlist, further validating its potential in the competitive meme coin space.

At the next stage of the presale, the $XYZ token value will further rise to $0.0056, meaning that early investors have the chance to secure a bigger discount.

Following the presale, $XYZ will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. The team has not disclosed the details yet, but they have put a teaser for a big launch.

Born for Fighters, Built for Champions

XYZVerse is building a community for those hungry for big profits in crypto — the relentless, the ambitious, the ones aiming for dominance. This is a coin for true fighters — a mindset that resonates with athletes and sports fans alike. $XYZ is the token for thrill-seekers chasing the next big meme coin.

Central to the XYZVerse story is XYZepe — a fighter in the meme coin arena, battling to climb the charts and make it to the top on CoinMarketCap. Will it become the next DOGE or SHIB? Time will tell.

In XYZVerse, the community runs the show. Active participants earn hefty rewards, and the team has allocated a massive 10% of the total token supply — around 10 billion $XYZ — for airdrops, making it one of the largest airdrops on record.

Backed by solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and regular token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every move is designed to boost momentum, drive price growth, and rally a loyal community that knows this could be the start of something legendary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More — Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Source: TradingView

SHIB has slipped into a tight band after edging up 2.38% over the past week, 5.11% over the past month, and 6.88% across six months. The gains are gentle but steady, placing the token at $0.00001244-$0.0000149. Traders now see a coin that refuses to break down yet struggles to burst higher.

The 10-day moving average at $0.00001347 sits just above the 100-day line at $0.0000133058, hinting at a slight upward tilt. RSI at 54.67 and Stochastic at 68.40 both hover in neutral territory, while a positive MACD shows mild upward momentum. Together they paint a picture of cautious optimism rather than hype.

A push through the nearest resistance at $0.00001609 would open a path to the next cap at $0.00001854, a jump of about 18% and then 36% from today’s mid-range. Failure to break higher could drag the coin back to $0.00001119, roughly 17% lower, or even $0.00000874, near a 36% slide. Right now SHIB leans slightly toward the upside, yet the looming ceiling demands a firm surge in volume to turn promise into price.

Conclusion

PEPE eyes one-cent by 2030, SHIB sustains momentum as the bull wave builds; yet newcomer XYZVerse seeks to outshine both through sports-driven memes, community power, and live presale rewards.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/pepe-shiba-inu-long-term-outlook-are-0-01-and-0-000020-levels-achievable/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
PANews reported on September 20th that in response to Helius CEO Mert's question about why wallets need tokens, Solana co-founder Toly responded that all profitable businesses should have tokens. This way, profits can be returned to token holders.
