$PEPENODE Launches First-Ever Mine-to-Earn Meme Coin Presale

2025/09/02 21:23
Now there’s a newcomer that builds on the Pepe legacy, but adds something crucial: utility.

By holding Pepenode ($PEPENODE), you can jump into a fully gamified crypto mining system, build out virtual rigs, and earn multi-layered rewards without needing hardware or tech skills.

In a market full of passive tokens and wishful thinking, Pepenode offers a more interactive way to HODL with purpose.

It’s no wonder, then, that the $PEPENODE presale has already pulled in over $546K.

Crypto Mining Made Fun and Simple

Pepenode takes holders into a fully kitted server room where you can purchase virtual miner nodes and facilities. These nodes generate hash power, which is used to simulate mining activity in a completely gamified environment.

And the more nodes you own and the more you upgrade, the more $PEPENODE rewards you can earn.

What makes this experience different from the usual model is the emphasis on interactivity.

Instead of passively locking or staking tokens until the presale is over, you can get started on building out your custom mining rigs and optimize performance – right from the get go.

Big Benefits For Early Adopters Earn More

Pepenode is built to reward early participation.

To begin with, the miner nodes purchased during the presale have higher mining efficiency. In other words, early users get more hash power for the same price.

At the time of writing, the staking APY was around 3,022%. But APY is dynamic – it is adjusted over time based on the number of tokens staked across the network. In other words, the earlier you join, the higher the APY.

Visit the official Pepenode website to explore the presale dashboard.

Off-chain Now, On-chain Later

In the presale stage, all mining takes place off-chain, enabling users to start earning before the token even launches. This makes Pepenode one of the few presales where utility is already active.

After the token-generation event, the mining system will migrate to the Ethereum blockchain for better transparency. At that point, all user data will transition to smart contracts, ensuring continuity.

There’s also a referral system, which adds a viral loop to drive organic growth. Users receive 2% of the mining rewards earned by their referred contacts, encouraging organic expansion without relying on heavy ad spend.

This viral mechanism makes it easier for the community to spread the word while earning passive income in the process. A mobile dashboard is also in the works, which will make mining and tracking rewards accessible on the go.

In the meantime, follow Pepenode on X and Telegram for the latest project updates.

Eyes Set on Long-term Growth

$PEPENODE is an ERC-20 token, fully compatible with major wallets like MetaMask and Best Wallet. That compatibility allows integration with more Ethereum-based platforms, opening up room for diverse partnerships and integrations.

Since it runs on a less-energy-intensive Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism (instead of Proof-of-Work), $PEPENODE also benefits from a smaller carbon footprint. That’s important for a project aiming for wide adoption.

The tokenomics are also designed with sustainability in mind. Out of the 210B-strong total token supply, a significant portion is allocated to Protocol Development and Economics & Treasury (35% each).

Pepenode also has a deflationary model in play – roughly 70% of $PEPENODE tokens used for upgrades will be permanently burned, creating constant downward pressure on supply.

Over time, the tightened supply could see higher prices, leading to substantial value appreciation for early investors.

Raining Rewards, Right From the Presale Phase

Many presales promise future utility and rewards, but $PEPENODE delivers it from the start. Leaderboards and gamification introduce competition into the mix.

Pepenode’s tiered system ensures the most active participants are in the best position as the game evolves. The top-performing miners will receive bonus airdrops in the form of meme coins like $PEPE, $FARTCOIN, and others.

The Pepenode experience is designed to be both simple and engaging, whether you’re new to crypto or a seasoned degen. And these cross-token incentives add extra flavor to the mining game.

How to maximize your output for higher rewards? Simply tweak your mining setup with different combinations of nodes, and upgrade those nodes, too.

How to Join the $PEPENODE Presale

The $PEPENODE presale allows purchases using $ETH, $BNB, $USDT (ERC-20 & BEP-20), or with a credit/debit card. And dont forget, you can stake the tokens immediately after buying them, for compounding rewards.

Remember though, presale prices increase in stages. The 3,022% APY is also dynamic. So early access doesn’t only mean better mining power, but also a lower entry point.

With the token still in early stages, selling for just $0.0010407, the opportunity remains wide open for those looking to book profits before wider exchange listings go live. The next price increase takes place in less than three days.

Visit the official Pepenode website today to join the presale.

Is $PEPENODE the Next $PEPE?

Well, for one, $PEPENODE doesn’t bet the farm on memes and speculation. Instead, it taps into the power of gamification and keeps investors engaged with a clear economic model.

The multi-layered reward system and strong community angle also make it one of the best meme coins to watch this season.

That said, with a much lower market cap and gamified utility from day one, it wouldn’t be surprising to see $PEPENODE  explode in the next meme coin rally. For presale investors, the floor is lower, and the room for returns much bigger.

As always, make sure you do your own research before investing in crypto. This is not financial advice.

Source: https://bravenewcoin.com/press-release/pepenode-launches-mine-to-earn-crypto-presale

