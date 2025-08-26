PEPE’s 2030 Ambition Meets Mantle’s $1.40 Decline, While BlockDAG Surges Toward $600M

In crypto, timing often separates momentum from missed chances. Mantle’s rise slowed after profit-taking at $1.40, though its overall chart still shows strength. Meanwhile, PEPE is defined by speculation, with predictions stretching from near-zero outcomes to extreme highs by 2030.

However, BlockDAG (BDAG) is advancing with visible traction. Supported by a working testnet, active mining network, and daily demand, it has already secured $383 million in its presale. Now in batch 29 at $0.0276, its progress is measured in hard results rather than distant guesses.

Why BlockDAG’s $600M Target Reflects Market Urgency

BlockDAG is racing toward its $600 million presale target with a speed rarely seen outside bull markets. So far, it has raised $383 million, sold over 25.4 billion coins, and pushed batch pricing to $0.0276. From batch 1’s opening level, the price has surged 2,660%, and momentum shows little sign of slowing. More importantly, what makes this presale different is the structure behind it.

Unlike other early-stage projects waiting for listings to display traction, BlockDAG already delivers. A Beta Testnet is live, a block explorer is operational, and ASIC mining devices are in circulation. These are not just technical steps but practical drivers that highlight value and create urgency. With limited daily allocations and rising batch prices, participation pressure builds steadily.

Additional updates add to this pace. The X1 mining app has passed 2.5 million users, and confirmed exchange listings reinforce confidence. Rather than delay progress, each move brings the project closer to its final goal.

With only a limited set of batches left before the $600 million cap, the time window is narrowing quickly. If current demand continues, BlockDAG could reach its cap ahead of schedule, not due to hype but because the presale is structured to reward speed and consistency.

Mantle MNT Price Shows Healthy Pause After Gains

Mantle has pulled back nearly 10 percent from the $1.40 level, a move that looks more like profit-taking than a full reversal. Earlier this summer, MNT built strong support near $0.65 before climbing above $1.40, a rise of more than 115 percent, signaling momentum had shifted in its favor. The appearance of a golden cross, where the 50-day EMA moved above the 200-day EMA, further supports that the larger trend is still positive.

Even with this pullback, Mantle is holding key support zones, suggesting demand is steady (thenewscrypto.com). Overall, Mantle MNT price shows a solid uptrend taking a short pause, pointing to resilience and the chance for more upside once overbought conditions ease.

PEPE Price Forecast Brings Wide Range by 2030

Predictions for PEPE price through 2030 highlight its volatility and speculative nature. At the lower end, Wallet Investor expects PEPE could drop to $0.0000015 by 2030.

A more balanced outlook from CoinCodex places PEPE between $0.000015 and $0.000028, showing the possibility of gradual growth. Meanwhile, Flitpay outlines a wider range, with a possible average near $0.000998, a low of $0.0006574, and a high at $0.00843, reflecting both cautious and optimistic views.

BlockDAG Moves Ahead With Proven Progress

Speculation may create interest, but steady progress comes from structure, proof, and consistent demand. While Mantle shows technical strength and PEPE remains uncertain for the long term, BlockDAG is marked by real results. Its crypto presale has already raised more than $383 million.

Its coin price has grown 2,660% since batch 1, and its tools, including the X1 mining app and ASIC hardware, are already active among users. With fewer batches left before reaching its $600 million cap, BlockDAG is not relying on promises. It is rewarding urgency. That difference sets it apart from the rest.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu