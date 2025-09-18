Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/18 19:02
1
1$0,00433+333,00%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001342+2,75%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08824+1,22%
Movement
MOVE$0,1342+6,93%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,00000000061+0,99%
GAINS
GAINS$0,02501-0,31%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001136+4,12%
pepeto

The post Pepeto Attracts Capital As Early Shiba Inu And Pepe Investors Hunt Big Gains And The Next 100x Story appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Early Shiba Inu and PEPE stories are legendary. Some first movers turned $1,000 into well over $1,000,000 as SHIB ran more than 26,000% in 2021, while PEPE delivered multi-thousand % bursts for the earliest entries. After riding those arcs, many of those holders are hunting the next big move, shifting from SHIB to PEPE and now rotating into Pepeto.

That pivot has logic. Pepeto (PEPETO) is an Ethereum memecoin with working tools and an active presale at $0.000000153, already raising over $6.6 million and drawing whales. It brings audited utility with PepetoSwap for zero-fee trading, PepetoBridge for fast cross-chain transfers, and staking live at 228% APY. With momentum rising and real infrastructure in place, many now view Pepeto as the SHIB-and-PEPE successor that could lead the next bull run and the best crypto to buy now.

Shiba Inu And PEPE: What Past Peaks Tell Buyers Now

What can recent meme cycles teach new entrants? Shiba Inu (SHIB) ripped to $0.00008845 in November 2021, and (PEPE) spiked to $0.00002803 before surrendering more than half its value. Those blow-off tops marked their eras and now act as heavy resistance zones for both tokens.

Pepeto is charting a different course. Demand is strong even before the first listing or official launch. While SHIB and PEPE show slowing impulse, Pepeto arrives with a clean design and a clear roadmap. With more than $6.6 million secured at a presale price of $0.000000153, investors have a rare early window before Tier-1 listings and launch drive the next leg higher.

To spot the next breakout, return to basics. In crypto, two forces shape a project’s path:

• Community energy that fuels rapid discovery and sharp price spikes.

• Real utility that keeps a token alive long enough to deliver lasting gains.

We have watched both in action. PEPE, driven almost entirely by hype, still produced around 100× thanks to viral reach. Shiba Inu, backed by ShibaSwap and broader adoption, went even further, climbing more than 43,000% by blending meme power with usable features.

Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto Where Meme Power Meets Real Utility

Why do analysts flag PEPETO  as a likely leader for this cycle? Because it mixes hype, culture, and community with tools most meme coins lack.

Pepeto is already one of 2025’s standout presales. At $0.000000153, buyers can secure billions of tokens at entry levels. Over $6.6M has already flowed in, and staking rewards stand at 228% APY. Analysts caution this presale window will not stay open long because each stage steps the price higher.

Called the “God of Frogs” and rumored to be linked to an ex-PEPE founder, Pepeto blends PEPE’s viral spark with Shiba Inu’s utility, while adding audited tools neither had at launch. PepetoSwap enables zero-fee trading, and PepetoBridge allows secure cross-chain transfers. Tokenomics are fair and transparent with no tax, no team wallets, and contracts audited by Coinsult and SolidProof. Few meme projects reach this level of credibility.

The math strengthens the case. A $20,000 presale buy secures about 130.72 billion tokens. If Pepeto matches PEPE’s current price of $0.00001003, that position could be worth more than $1.31M. At double PEPE’s price it would reach about $2.62M, and at 5× it could exceed roughly $6.56M. Many analysts see that path as achievable in the coming bull run.

Analysts are calling Pepeto one of the best crypto to buy now, with 100×+ potential from this presale stage.

For anyone who missed Shiba Inu in 2021 or PEPE in 2023, Pepeto looks like a rare second chance, this time with audits, real products, and a fast-growing global community behind it.

Why Early Shiba Inu And PEPE Backers Are Moving Into PEPETO

SHIB and PEPE proved memes can mint millionaires, but both now carry massive caps. With Shiba Inu price predictions showing limited upside and PEPE price forecasts tied to short-term buzz, many early holders are rotating into Pepeto (PEPETO), where upside remains wide open. With a 420T supply, fair tokenomics, no taxes, over $6.6M raised at $0.000000153, and whales positioning before Tier 1 listings, momentum is accelerating fast. Backed by 100,000+ community members, staking at 228% APY, and full audits from SolidProof and Coinsult, Pepeto carries the same early energy SHIB and PEPE once had, now paired with stronger fundamentals. That is why smart money already tags it the best crypto to buy now.

Final Takeaway

Pepeto (PEPETO) is emerging as a top contender by fusing meme power with real blockchain value. That balance gives it more staying power than hype-only tokens. With over $6.6M raised, a 100,000+ community, and presale pricing at $0.000000153, Pepeto offers rare early access ahead of potential Tier-1 listings.

Unlike Shiba Inu (SHIB) and PEPE, which already printed their peak cycles, Pepeto still sits inside its growth window. Analysts highlight it as the best crypto to buy now, with life-changing upside possible for those who act before the presale window closes.

Disclaimer

To buy PEPETO, use only the official website: https://pepeto.io

As the listing date approaches, be aware of scams using the project’s name to mislead investors. Always verify sources before committing funds.

For more information about PEPETO

  • Website: https://pepeto.io 
  • Whitepaper: https://pepeto.io/assets/documents/whitepaper.pdf?v2=true 
  • Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel 
  • Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/ 
  • Twitter/X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin 
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Your daily access to the backroom
Partager
Blockhead2025/09/18 16:53
Partager
Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Ripple partners with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch RLUSD-backed trading and lending solutions for institutional investors.   Ripple has teamed up with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch a new trading and lending platform powered by Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. This collaboration aims to create a more efficient financial ecosystem for institutional investors.  Through this […] The post Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08812+1,13%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01714-2,00%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 19:00
Partager
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01447+7,18%
Chainlink
LINK$24,32+6,10%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!