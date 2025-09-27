The post Pepeto Hits $6.8M in Presale Amid Ether’s Price Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Ethereum-based memecoin project Pepeto has raised a whopping $6.8 million in its presale. Combining memecoin culture with infrastructural utility, the project has garnered significant attention that most memecoin projects lack. As Ethereum, the top altcoin, falters, traders have explored options such as low-cap, new but promising projects, and Pepeto has fit this description, making it a popular choice in the Ethereum ecosystem. Ethereum experienced a significant pullback recently, resulting in the liquidation of more than $1.8 billion in crypto positions, including $210 million linked to ETH. After the asset failed to surpass the $4,500 resistance level on September 23, more liquidations followed. As a result, Ethereum dropped below $4,100, while daily trading volumes increased by 18% to $41.6 billion, indicating heightened short-term activity. Advertisement &nbsp The Grayscale Ethereum Trust also saw $196.6 million in outflows on September 24, as traders engaged in profit-taking after ETH’s 63% 90-day advance. Demo Exchange Launch  As of 25 September, Pepeto has raised over $6.8 million following the release of a zero-fee demo exchange developed to support meme projects expected to launch in 2025.  The team demonstrated the platform’s functionality, which has been responsible for Pepeto’s growth rather than reliance solely on branding. This has succeeded in distinguishing Pepeto from the broader crypto meme coin sector. The project has also proven to be highly secure, with a successful audit by SolidProof and Coinsult.  The price of the token is currently $0.000000155, with each stage introducing incremental increases. Pepeto also promises participants access to staking rewards of 225% APY, as an… The post Pepeto Hits $6.8M in Presale Amid Ether’s Price Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Ethereum-based memecoin project Pepeto has raised a whopping $6.8 million in its presale. Combining memecoin culture with infrastructural utility, the project has garnered significant attention that most memecoin projects lack. As Ethereum, the top altcoin, falters, traders have explored options such as low-cap, new but promising projects, and Pepeto has fit this description, making it a popular choice in the Ethereum ecosystem. Ethereum experienced a significant pullback recently, resulting in the liquidation of more than $1.8 billion in crypto positions, including $210 million linked to ETH. After the asset failed to surpass the $4,500 resistance level on September 23, more liquidations followed. As a result, Ethereum dropped below $4,100, while daily trading volumes increased by 18% to $41.6 billion, indicating heightened short-term activity. Advertisement &nbsp The Grayscale Ethereum Trust also saw $196.6 million in outflows on September 24, as traders engaged in profit-taking after ETH’s 63% 90-day advance. Demo Exchange Launch  As of 25 September, Pepeto has raised over $6.8 million following the release of a zero-fee demo exchange developed to support meme projects expected to launch in 2025.  The team demonstrated the platform’s functionality, which has been responsible for Pepeto’s growth rather than reliance solely on branding. This has succeeded in distinguishing Pepeto from the broader crypto meme coin sector. The project has also proven to be highly secure, with a successful audit by SolidProof and Coinsult.  The price of the token is currently $0.000000155, with each stage introducing incremental increases. Pepeto also promises participants access to staking rewards of 225% APY, as an…

Pepeto Hits $6.8M in Presale Amid Ether’s Price Moves

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 13:45
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Ethereum-based memecoin project Pepeto has raised a whopping $6.8 million in its presale. Combining memecoin culture with infrastructural utility, the project has garnered significant attention that most memecoin projects lack.

As Ethereum, the top altcoin, falters, traders have explored options such as low-cap, new but promising projects, and Pepeto has fit this description, making it a popular choice in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Ethereum experienced a significant pullback recently, resulting in the liquidation of more than $1.8 billion in crypto positions, including $210 million linked to ETH. After the asset failed to surpass the $4,500 resistance level on September 23, more liquidations followed.

As a result, Ethereum dropped below $4,100, while daily trading volumes increased by 18% to $41.6 billion, indicating heightened short-term activity.

The Grayscale Ethereum Trust also saw $196.6 million in outflows on September 24, as traders engaged in profit-taking after ETH’s 63% 90-day advance.

Demo Exchange Launch 

As of 25 September, Pepeto has raised over $6.8 million following the release of a zero-fee demo exchange developed to support meme projects expected to launch in 2025. 

The team demonstrated the platform’s functionality, which has been responsible for Pepeto’s growth rather than reliance solely on branding.

This has succeeded in distinguishing Pepeto from the broader crypto meme coin sector. The project has also proven to be highly secure, with a successful audit by SolidProof and Coinsult. 

The price of the token is currently $0.000000155, with each stage introducing incremental increases.

Pepeto also promises participants access to staking rewards of 225% APY, as an incentive to encourage long-term holding during current market conditions.

The team already reports that Tier 1 exchange listings are in progress, with announcements expected ahead of the project’s public launch.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/pepeto-hits-6-8m-in-presale-amid-ethers-price-moves/

