The post Perfect 100% Scored TV Show Returns With $100 Million Fifth Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Slow Horses’ is back for a fifth season Apple TV Sustained success is the holy grail for streaming shows. Maintaining interest becomes increasingly challenging with each season as some viewers tire of the subject whilst others object to changes designed to attract new audiences. One studio seems to have found the magic formula. Next week the fifth season of British spy thriller Slow Horses debuts on Apple TV+ and has big boots to fill. The show about failed MI5 agents has an all-star cast led by Kristin Scott Thomas, Gary Oldman, Jonathan Pryce and Hugo Weaving. Its title is a play on the show’s fictional central London location of Slough House, a dumping ground for espionage rejects who are forced to endure a life of drudgery but end up getting drawn into crucial cases. When the first season debuted in 2022 it became an overnight success with critics and audiences alike. The former rated it 95% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with the latter giving it 88%. Both praised the show for being the antithesis of James Bond with a distinct lack of glitz, glamour and refinement. Testimony to this, Rotten Tomatoes’ critical consensus says that “Slow Horses refreshes the espionage genre by letting its band of snoops be bumbling, with Gary Oldman giving a masterclass in frumpy authority.” The format keeps audiences guessing and combines it with the tension common to spy stories. It set the scene for a series of shows and there was no shortage of source material as Slow Horses is based on a series of 14 books written by British author Mick Herron. Against the odds interest didn’t wane and critics gave season two a perfect score of 100% when it debuted in December 2022. By then, Apple knew it had a hot property on… The post Perfect 100% Scored TV Show Returns With $100 Million Fifth Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Slow Horses’ is back for a fifth season Apple TV Sustained success is the holy grail for streaming shows. Maintaining interest becomes increasingly challenging with each season as some viewers tire of the subject whilst others object to changes designed to attract new audiences. One studio seems to have found the magic formula. Next week the fifth season of British spy thriller Slow Horses debuts on Apple TV+ and has big boots to fill. The show about failed MI5 agents has an all-star cast led by Kristin Scott Thomas, Gary Oldman, Jonathan Pryce and Hugo Weaving. Its title is a play on the show’s fictional central London location of Slough House, a dumping ground for espionage rejects who are forced to endure a life of drudgery but end up getting drawn into crucial cases. When the first season debuted in 2022 it became an overnight success with critics and audiences alike. The former rated it 95% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with the latter giving it 88%. Both praised the show for being the antithesis of James Bond with a distinct lack of glitz, glamour and refinement. Testimony to this, Rotten Tomatoes’ critical consensus says that “Slow Horses refreshes the espionage genre by letting its band of snoops be bumbling, with Gary Oldman giving a masterclass in frumpy authority.” The format keeps audiences guessing and combines it with the tension common to spy stories. It set the scene for a series of shows and there was no shortage of source material as Slow Horses is based on a series of 14 books written by British author Mick Herron. Against the odds interest didn’t wane and critics gave season two a perfect score of 100% when it debuted in December 2022. By then, Apple knew it had a hot property on…

Perfect 100% Scored TV Show Returns With $100 Million Fifth Season

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 03:22
Threshold
T$0.01628-2.57%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1652+0.18%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04321-2.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017865+1.92%
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.20017-2.29%

‘Slow Horses’ is back for a fifth season

Apple TV

Sustained success is the holy grail for streaming shows. Maintaining interest becomes increasingly challenging with each season as some viewers tire of the subject whilst others object to changes designed to attract new audiences. One studio seems to have found the magic formula.

Next week the fifth season of British spy thriller Slow Horses debuts on Apple TV+ and has big boots to fill. The show about failed MI5 agents has an all-star cast led by Kristin Scott Thomas, Gary Oldman, Jonathan Pryce and Hugo Weaving. Its title is a play on the show’s fictional central London location of Slough House, a dumping ground for espionage rejects who are forced to endure a life of drudgery but end up getting drawn into crucial cases.

When the first season debuted in 2022 it became an overnight success with critics and audiences alike. The former rated it 95% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with the latter giving it 88%. Both praised the show for being the antithesis of James Bond with a distinct lack of glitz, glamour and refinement. Testimony to this, Rotten Tomatoes’ critical consensus says that “Slow Horses refreshes the espionage genre by letting its band of snoops be bumbling, with Gary Oldman giving a masterclass in frumpy authority.”

The format keeps audiences guessing and combines it with the tension common to spy stories. It set the scene for a series of shows and there was no shortage of source material as Slow Horses is based on a series of 14 books written by British author Mick Herron.

Against the odds interest didn’t wane and critics gave season two a perfect score of 100% when it debuted in December 2022. By then, Apple knew it had a hot property on its hands and renewed it for two more seasons. The fourth repeated the trick with another 100% critics score making a fifth season inevitable.

Instead of reinventing the wheel, the latest season sticks to its guns and it hasn’t gone unnoticed with critics. “If Slow Horses Season 5 proves anything, it’s that even an installment of this show that favors a back-to-basics approach is still definitely worth tuning in for,” said Collider. The Telegraph added that “Slow Horses is unusual: a long-running show that hasn’t had a drop-off in quality. There is a supreme sense of confidence about the way it is put together.” Nevertheless, some observers thought that cracks are starting to appear in it.

“The Slough House screw-ups continue to entertain, even though this particular story’s mix of intensity and comedy doesn’t always gel,” said Empire in its review. It hasn’t deterred Apple as a sixth and seventh season are on the way. There is a lot on the line.

No expense is spared on Slow Horses, from its A List cast to its title track which is performed by Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, who wrote the song for the show with composer Daniel Pemberton. It all comes at quite a cost.

‘Slow Horses’ has an A-list cast including Gary Oldman

Apple TV

The cost of making streaming shows made in the United States is usually a closely-guarded secret as studios typically combine them in their overall expenses and don’t itemize how much was spent on each one. It is a different story for production companies based in the United Kingdom, like the one behind the every season of Slow Horses.

That is because U.K. production companies have to file publicly-available financial statements showing everything from the headcount and salaries to the total cost. There is good reason why studios are prepared to put up with this level of transparency.

U.K. production companies benefit from the government’s Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) which gives them a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend in the country.

In order to qualify for the reimbursement, at least 10% of the core costs of the production need to relate to activities in the U.K. and each season of Slow Horses passed with flying colors as it was filmed on location across London at historic sites such as Regent’s Park and Greenwich’s Old Naval College.

U.K. production companies usually have code names so that they don’t raise attention with fans when filing for permits to shoot on location. The one behind Slow Horses is called Jackson River Films and its latest financial statements reveal that it spent $99.3 million (£78.5 million) in the year to June, 30 2024 when all of the pre-production for season five was done along with almost all of the filming as it wrapped a month after the accounting date. Post-production of season four was also included in this tally but very little of its filming as this finished in July 2023.

The financial statements reveal that “the estimated total cost of the programme was in excess of the budgeted costs” though it got a helping hand in the form of an $14.4 million (£11.4 million) reimbursement bringing net spending down to $84.9 million. One of its biggest costs was staffing which came to a total of $12.1 million (£9.6 million). Its production team peaked at a monthly average of 217 people without even counting freelancers, contractors and temporary workers as they aren’t listed as employees on the books of U.K. companies even though they often represent the majority of the crew.

Since Jackson River Films was incorporated in 2019 to work on the first season of the show, it has spent a staggering $354.2 million (£276.7 million) according to the company’s earnings releases. They also show that it has banked a total credit of $64.4 million (£50.4 million) bringing the net spending down to $289.8 million.

The company is ultimately owned by French media conglomerate Mediawan but its funding comes from Apple as it distributes Slow Horses. This is explained in the financial statements which show that in return for the funding, “Apple Video Programming LLC holds a fixed and floating charge over the company which entitles it to the rights, title and interest in the entire copyright and all other rights in relation to the production.” Given the rave reviews it has received it is money well spent.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolinereid/2025/09/21/perfect-100-scored-tv-show-returns-with-100-million-fifth-season/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The Nasdaq rose 1% during the day, setting a new record high

The Nasdaq rose 1% during the day, setting a new record high

PANews reported on September 18th that the Nasdaq rose 1% intraday, setting a new record high. The S&P 500 rose 0.67%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.35%.
1
1$0.0109+45.97%
67COIN
67$0.002738-10.55%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02987-0.53%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 22:12
Partager
ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Following the rise in popularity of the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Aster, there is activity among whales of rival altcoins. Continue Reading: ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011091+10.91%
Aster
ASTER$1.4773-4.64%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 01:55
Partager
Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0.25991-0.62%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03506+0.63%
Threshold
T$0.01628-2.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The Nasdaq rose 1% during the day, setting a new record high

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Ozak AI Token Hits $0.012, Delivering 1,100% Returns for Early Investors