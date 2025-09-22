The post Performance Through the Lens of Money Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold has been one of the strongest performing assets in 2025, rising 38% year to date, outpacing bitcoin23% advance. It’s no secret, though, that bitcoin has done wildly better than gold (and pretty much everything else) over its short lifespan. A check of the two popular inflation-resistant assets against a broad measure of U.S. money supply (known as M2) yields further insight about their performances. Adjusted for M2 growth, gold — despite its recent strong run — remains below its 2011 peak and roughly the same level as it was in 1975. The all-time high for gold against M2 occurred in 1980. Bitcoin tells a different story. Each bull cycle has seen BTC hit a record versus M2, including last month when bitcoin touched both an absolute all-time high as well as a new high relative to money supply. Bitcoin relative to M2 money supply (TradingView) This contrast could highlight the different roles of the two assets. Gold continues to serve as a long-standing hedge and a stabilizer in portfolios, while bitcoin’s behavior shows how new forms of money can respond differently to an era of rapid monetary expansion. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/21/gold-vs-bitcoin-performance-through-the-lens-of-money-supplyThe post Performance Through the Lens of Money Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold has been one of the strongest performing assets in 2025, rising 38% year to date, outpacing bitcoin23% advance. It’s no secret, though, that bitcoin has done wildly better than gold (and pretty much everything else) over its short lifespan. A check of the two popular inflation-resistant assets against a broad measure of U.S. money supply (known as M2) yields further insight about their performances. Adjusted for M2 growth, gold — despite its recent strong run — remains below its 2011 peak and roughly the same level as it was in 1975. The all-time high for gold against M2 occurred in 1980. Bitcoin tells a different story. Each bull cycle has seen BTC hit a record versus M2, including last month when bitcoin touched both an absolute all-time high as well as a new high relative to money supply. Bitcoin relative to M2 money supply (TradingView) This contrast could highlight the different roles of the two assets. Gold continues to serve as a long-standing hedge and a stabilizer in portfolios, while bitcoin’s behavior shows how new forms of money can respond differently to an era of rapid monetary expansion. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/21/gold-vs-bitcoin-performance-through-the-lens-of-money-supply

Performance Through the Lens of Money Supply

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 03:17
Gold has been one of the strongest performing assets in 2025, rising 38% year to date, outpacing bitcoin23% advance. It’s no secret, though, that bitcoin has done wildly better than gold (and pretty much everything else) over its short lifespan.

A check of the two popular inflation-resistant assets against a broad measure of U.S. money supply (known as M2) yields further insight about their performances.

Adjusted for M2 growth, gold — despite its recent strong run — remains below its 2011 peak and roughly the same level as it was in 1975. The all-time high for gold against M2 occurred in 1980.

Bitcoin tells a different story. Each bull cycle has seen BTC hit a record versus M2, including last month when bitcoin touched both an absolute all-time high as well as a new high relative to money supply.

Bitcoin relative to M2 money supply (TradingView)

This contrast could highlight the different roles of the two assets. Gold continues to serve as a long-standing hedge and a stabilizer in portfolios, while bitcoin’s behavior shows how new forms of money can respond differently to an era of rapid monetary expansion.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/21/gold-vs-bitcoin-performance-through-the-lens-of-money-supply

