Perp Dex is the "Emperor's New Clothes", but you and I are both tailors weaving the cloth.

Say something nonsense about perp dex score/volume 1. First of all, it is normal to cheat on the perp dex. HyperliquidX also has organic cheating (as does cex). Where there is incentive, there will be behavior. Don't think that this is a bad thing - the attitude of being open to all is the attitude that dex should have. Without wool, how could there be a woolen sweater? Without a woolen sweater, how could Kong Yiji have a long gown? Without a long gown, how could the emperor have new clothes? 2. Where does the main alpha of score manipulation come from (pre-tge)? Essentially, it is the expectation that the token will open high when it is tge. It is known that the project will distribute x% of tokens to point holders. The number of tokens is fixed, and the only thing that can be determined is the price of the token, which is determined by the exchange listing, liquidity, control of chips, investors, market manipulation, market expectations, etc. - Currently, due to the exaggerated growth of $aster, imagination has been opened up, so people from all walks of life have flocked in (the perp vol of edgex and lighter is almost reaching Mars) But everyone needs to be able to distinguish - can the price of the coin rise in this version? How much can it rise? The correlation with fundamentals/narratives is getting smaller and smaller. It is chips/father’s orders/mechanisms/fuel etc. Think about this carefully: Did the price increase lead to the creation of a narrative? Or did the creation of a narrative lead to the price surge? 3. The second consideration for the profit of cheating points is the denominator - where are your own points? Knowing that the incentive of the currency given by the project is fixed, how much an individual can get depends on his or her share. As more and more people come to brush, the denominator will only get bigger and bigger, so each point will be distributed to less and less (except for the minimum living allowance). This is actually what the project team is very happy to see. It is equivalent to the catfish effect, which continuously promotes everyone to move forward. The higher the transaction volume, the higher the income. Edgex's 24-hour income is close to 2 million. In addition, those who can achieve this kind of large-scale "interaction" are professional APIs, which ordinary people can't do at all (the amount of perp is different from spot). Just participate in it with a low-income guarantee, don't really think that you can get a single a7/a8. 4. As mentioned in 2, one of the core elements of this version’s “high opening” is controlling the number of tokens. 